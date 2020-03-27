Rapper Scarface tests positive for coronavirus: “Don’t play no games with it”

Scarface has revealed that he tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Houston rap legend said he believes he’s on the recovering end of the disease now, though he’d been hospitalised with numerous symptoms including vomiting, fever pneumonia and kidney failure before receiving the results.

Speaking to his Geto Boys cohort Willie D via a livestream broadcasted to fans yesterday (March 26), Scarface explained how easily he contracted the virus despite practising social distancing. “I haven’t been nowhere. I’ve been in my house. I ain’t been on no planes, I ain’t been in no restaurants.

“People out there thinking this shit is a game? You don’t want to play with this,” he said.

He added that he’s now back at home resting. “I’m thinking I may be on the back end of it, because I’ve probably had it for so long. It’s been to the point where I’d be laying down and I couldn’t get comfortable because it was like an elephant sitting on my chest, bro. I could not breathe, I couldn’t sit up,” he added.

Scarface made a pressing point towards the end of their conversation. “This is something I want to leave everybody with: my life is real reserved. I don’t go nowhere…I ain’t been to the Grand Canyon, I don’t go jump out of helicopters. But I’m [finally] go live now…I’m just glad to be alive man. I can’t wait to go out and suck up some of this sunshine.”

The news comes as various countries around the world introduce, continue or dial down on restrictive measures used to slow the spread of COVID-19.

In the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently announced stringent rules for the public to stay at home except to go out to buy food and medicine, to complete one form of exercise per day, and to travel to and from essential workplaces.

At the time of writing there are more than 11,658 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Britain, with more than 578 deaths.

Other artists and actors who have tested positive for the virus include Jackson Browne, Idris Elba and Tom Hanks.