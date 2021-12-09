Rapper Slim 400 has been shot dead

Rapper Slim 400 has been shot and killed in Los Angeles.

The 33-year-old Compton-raised rapper was gunned down last night in Inglewood, police sources confirmed to TMZ.

It’s currently unclear what led to the shooting or how many suspects were involved.

Tributes have been pouring in for the rapper, who is a close friend of YG, on social media.

Hip hop radio station 93.5 K-Day paid their respects to the rapper, writing: “Our condolences to his family and friends. Y’all please keep them in your prayers!.”

Ty Dolla $ign appeared to pay his respects posting a picture of himself with Slim and the caption: “Longlive$lim.”

DJ Self also took to Instagram to pay his respects. “Rip Slim 400 ……. I remember going to LA and as being from NY going to the west coast i wanted to go to Compton CA and i asked several people no one would take me rappers gangsta Etc Slim was the only one who gave me a tour alwayz love,” he wrote.

YG is yet to comment on the shooting.

It comes just over two years after Slim 400 was shot eight times in his hometown of Compton, California.

He was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital at the time where he underwent surgery before he eventually recovered from the shooting.

Following that incident, he said: “I just feel like when you meant to be here and God have a plan for you, it ain’t no stoppin’ it.”

“I hit the ground thinking it was over. My family came out, kept me alive, talking to me, dragging me in the house while they still shooting…. I just feel like I’m blessed just to be here ’cause I could have just died then and there.”

The rapper was best known for the track ‘Bruisin’ with longtime affiliate YG and Sad Boy Loko.