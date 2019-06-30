Rapper Slim 400 undergoes surgery after being shot multiple times

He is now said to be recovering with friend and fellow rapper YG by his bedside

Rapper Slim 400 was shot eight times over the weekend and has now undergone surgery, it is being reported.

The incident occurred at around 8.30pm on Friday night (June 28) in the 31-year-old’s hometown of Compton, California, TMZ reports.

Police are said to have received a call about shots being fired and then upon arrival at the scene discovered Slim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital where he underwent surgery, and is now reportedly recovering with friend and fellow rapper, YG, at his bedside.

While not a lot is currently known about the shooting or the motive behind it, some reports claim that a black vehicle was possibly involved in the incident and was seen fleeing the scene.

Best known for the track ‘Bruisin’ with longtime affiliate YG and Sad Boy Loko, Slim 400 put out his ‘High Off TTreez’ project in April, which features guest appearances from Lil Yachty, Twista, Bloody Jay, Budda Ru, Peryon J Kee and more.

More on the story as it develops.