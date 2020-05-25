Rapper Swarmz crashes £250,000 Ferrari into London bus

Rapper Swarmz has crashed his Ferrari into a London bus, with pictures of the severely damaged car appearing online.

Swarmz’ vehicle, a Ferrari 488 Pista worth over £250,000, was reportedly a write-off following the incident, which occurred on Northumberland Avenue in Central London yesterday.

The remains of a Ferrari on Northumberland Avenue. Damaged bus in the background. All three emergency services in attendance along with Westminster’s cleaning team tidying up the mess. pic.twitter.com/OUH2upiYT4 — Dickie's Ticker (@DickiesTicker) May 24, 2020

It’s unconfirmed whether Swarmz was driving the vehicle, but according to Sky he filmed the aftermath on an Instagram story that day, saying “Fucking hell man, never crashed a fucking Ferrari bruv.”

A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman said: “Police were called at approximately 1.50pm on Sunday May 24 to reports of a damage-only collision on Northumberland Avenue, Westminster.”

No arrests and no injuries have been reported in the wake of the crash, pictures of which were uploaded by bystanders.

One of them, a Twitter user under the name ‘Dickie’s Ticker’ who witnessed the aftermath but not the crash itself said: “The remains of a Ferrari on Northumberland Avenue. Damaged bus in the background. All three emergency services in attendance along with Westminster’s cleaning team tidying up the mess.”

Greenwich-born Swarmz, 22, released his debut single ‘It’s A Lie’ in 2017, which was followed by 2018’s ‘Lyca’, which has since been streamed tens of millions of times.

His most recent release saw him feature on ‘Houdini’ last month, the latest single by YouTuber-turned rapper KSI.