Rapper Tay-K found guilty of murder following a 2016 home invasion

Rapper Tay-K has been found guilty of murder following a 2016 home invasion that left a 21-year-old man dead.

The 19-year-old rapper, who is known for his viral hit ‘The Race’, was found guilty of murder and robbery by a jury earlier today (July 19), according to an NBC Dallas-Fort Worth affiliate.

At the start of the trial, Tay-K, whose real name is Taymor Travon McIntyre, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated robbery by threats, but pleaded not guilty to capital murder and to a separate count of aggravated robbery. He was acccused of participating in an unsuccessful home invasion robbery in July 2016 that left 21-year-old Ethan Walker dead.

According to NBC‘s report, he was not found guilty of capital murder, “which would have carried a mandatory 40-year sentence.” He now faces “between five and 99 years in prison.”

It is reported that Tay-K, who was 16 at the time, entered Ethan Walker’s Mansfield, Texas, home with six others individuals. A second man, Zachary Beloate, was shot during the home invasion but survived. Latharian Merritt, the man accused of shooting Walker, was sentenced to life in prison last year. Sean Robinson, who was accused of shooting Beloate, pled guilty to murder in November last year and was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Tay-K’s lawyers argued that the rapper “only participated in the robbery, was not armed, and had no idea that people would be shot,” according to the Star Telegram.

Tay-K was apprehended after the robbery, placed on house arrest, and ordered to wear an ankle monitor.

On March 26, 2017, he tweeted: “fuck dis house arrest shit fuck 12 they gn hav 2 catch me on hood.” A few months later, on June 30, he released the music video for ‘The Race’, which he recorded while avoiding the authorities. The United States Marshals Service apprehended Tay-K that night in Elizabeth, New Jersey.

Tay-K is facing a second capital murder charge in Bexar County, Texas, where officials allege that, while he was on the run, the rapper shot and killed a 23-year-old photographer named Mark Anthony Saldivar.

He is also facing a lawsuit from Owney “Skip” Pepe and his wife Barbara, who claim that Tay-K robbed and assaulted Skip on May 25, 2017 while the 65-year-old man was walking in Arlington’s Cravens Park. The suit reportedly states, “McIntyre then savagely beat the defenseless 65-year-old, leaving him unconscious with multiple broken bones and [a] brain bleed,” and that “McIntyre dragged Mr. Pepe’s body off the trail and left him for dead in the woods.”