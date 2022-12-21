Rapper who used US Capitol riot as album cover sentenced to prison

American rapper Bugzie the Don, who posed at the Capitol riots for an album cover, has been sentenced to five months behind bars.

As reported by Rolling Stone, Antionne ‘Bugzie The Don’ Brodnax was sentenced by a federal judge on Monday (December 19) following his involvement in the US Capitol riots of January 2021.

Last year, he pled guilty to four counts including unlawful entry and disorderly conduct and was later recommended for an extended jail sentence.

Advertisement

According to court documents seen by the Washington Post, Brodnax admitted to law enforcement officers that he was present inside the Capitol on January 6, but purely to take photos and videos for a music video he was already in Washington, D.C. to shoot.

He was then arrested on March 11 after authorities were alerted to the artwork for his album ‘The Capital’, which sees him sat on a truck in front of the Capitol building as the riots unfolded.

In a sentencing memo at the time, Brodnax’s lawyer Mary Maguire said (via HipHopDX) that she believed Bugzie The Don “should only be facing an advisory sentence of two-to-eight months.”

Brodnax was previously convicted in Virginia and Maryland for manufacturing a controlled substance and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He will now spend five months behind bars followed by a year of probation.

Another musician involved in the Capitol riots was Iced Earth guitarist Jon Schaffer, who pled guilty last April to two charges related to his involvement in the January 6 riots.

Advertisement

The metal guitarist admitted to the obstruction of an official proceeding and entering a building with a dangerous weapon (carrying bear spray). CNN reported that a prison sentence of between 3.5 to 4.5 years had been suggested, based on a joint recommendation between prosecutors and Schaffer’s lawyers.