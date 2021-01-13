Rapper YFN Lucci wanted on murder charge in connection with Atlanta shooting

Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci is wanted by the Atlanta Police Department in connection with a fatal December shooting.

Lucci — real name Rayshawn Bennett — is wanted on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, participating in criminal street gang activity and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

A $5,000 reward has been posted for information about the 29-year-old’s whereabouts, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Police allege that Bennett is linked to the suspicious death of 28-year-old James Adams. On December 10, Adams was found in South-West Atlanta with a gunshot wound to his head.

Police believe that Adams suffered the injury nearby, and was subsequently transported to the location at which he was found. Adams later succumbed to his injury.

A second gunshot victim, whom authorities have determined was also involved in the incident, survived.

Police have already arrested two other men, 23-year-old Ra’von Boyd and 17-year-old Leroy Pitts, over their alleged involvement in the shootings.

NME has reached out to YFN Lucci’s representative for comment.

YFN Lucci last released music just days after the shooting is believed to have taken place. He featured on OMB Peezy’s single ‘Hustle’, which hit streaming services on December 18. His latest mixtape, ‘Wish Me Well 3’, came out on December 4.