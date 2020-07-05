Rapsody and Maroon 5’s PJ Morton recruit D Smoke for ‘Afeni’ remix

Rapsody has shared a remix of her track ‘Afeni’, featuring Maroon 5‘s PJ Morton and D Smoke – listen to it below.

Taken from the critically-acclaimed 2019 album ‘Eve’, ‘Afeni’, which is produced by 9th Wonder, features a sample of 2Pac reciting the lyrics to his 1993 hit single ‘Keep Ya Head Up’. The song is named after the late rapper’s mother, who herself died in 2016.

On the song’s remix, Rapsody recruits D Smoke for a second verse. After joining PJ Morton on the refrain, the Rhythm & Flow season one winner raps: “May I present this conversation starter (Ooh-ooh, ooh)/ Just picture a single mister, tryna to raise a daughter.”

Listen to the ‘Afeni’ remix below:

Meanwhile, Public Enemy opened the 2020 BET Awards last weekend with a powerful rendition of ‘Fight The Power’, which saw them joined by the likes of Nas, Rapsody, YG and The Roots’ Black Thought and Questlove.

Updating the track with timely verses, the performance saw the group referencing the Black Lives Matter movement and nationwide protests across the US after the death of George Floyd.

“They say a suicide when dead bodies are swinging/ Cowards are hunting Black men that’s what I’m seeing,” Nas rapped, while Rapsody discussed the killings of Floyd, Taylor and Rayshard Brooks.