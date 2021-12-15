Rare 1965 David Bowie demo ‘I Want Your Love’ up for auction

A vinyl copy of a rare David Bowie demo recorded in 1965 is set to go up for auction.

The song, titled ‘I Want Your Love’, was recorded by a teenage Bowie with his band at the time, Davy Jones and the Lower Third.

According to Variety, the vinyl will go for sale tomorrow (December 16) and is expected to fetch up to £12,000.

Auctioneer Martin Hughes said: “The seller purchased the physical music archive of one of the world’s biggest publishing companies and therefore unearthed a raft of amazing demos and unheard tracks from huge artists.”

Listen to ‘I Want Your Love’ below.

Earlier this year, one of Bowie’s old suits went up for auction. The two-piece suit was worn by the music icon on a single night out at the historic New Romantic hang-out The Blitz Club, and was claimed by legendary promoter Steve Strange after it was left in the London club’s cloakroom.

Bowie left the Issey Miyake-designed suit behind after noticing several cigarette burns on it, and changed into a fresh outfit.

Elsewhere, a livestream concert to mark what would have been David Bowie‘s 75th birthday is set for next month.

The event, which will be held on January 8, will feature long-term members of the late icon’s band along with appearances from Gary Oldman, Ricky Gervais, Evan Rachel Wood, Duran Duran‘s Simon Le Bon and John Taylor, Def Leppard, Living Colour, Walk The Moon and Jake Welsley Rogers.

“It’s an honour to be able to continue to share David Bowie’s music with the world,” Bowie’s longtime keyboardist Mike Garson told Rolling Stone.