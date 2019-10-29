A rare copy of the Sex Pistols’ ‘God Save the Queen’ is set to sell for thousands at auction

"This is a chance for a collector to own a piece of music history.”

A rare copy of the Sex Pistols‘ single ‘God Save the Queen’ on vinyl is set to fetch thousands at auction this week.

The record will go under the hammer at Wessex Auction Rooms at Westbrook Farm in Chippenham this Friday (November 1) and is expected to fetch between £12,000-£15,000.

The record is described by the auctioneers as “a superb copy of one of the rarest and most sought after records in the world. Contained in original A&M sleeve, and within card sleeve with A&M Records sticker.”

Speaking to the Swindon Advertiser, auctioneer and vinyl expert Martin Hughes said: “I have had the privilege of selling many rare records but this is certainly the most exciting of them all.

“The Sex Pistols will always be the most iconic punk band, and perhaps also one of the most culturally significant. This is a chance for a collector to own a piece of music history.”

The 70s punk icons are thought to be the next iconic act to receive the big screen treatment – with UK firm Starlight Films working on the early stages of the biopic for the last 18 months.

Filmmaker Ayesha Plunkett told the Daily Star: “We were impressed by the box office takings for Bohemian Rhapsody. It only goes to show the public has an appetite for these films.”