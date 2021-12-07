Rare interviews with The Beatles up for auction as NFTs

Rare interviews with each member of The Beatles have been made into NFTs (non-fungible tokens) and are now up for auction.

The online auction for ‘The Beatles Collection’ began yesterday (December 6) through the Voices Of Classic Rock Archive, which hosts 650 historic interviews and radio shows featuring major rock artists recorded between 1964 and 2008.

Four separate snippets from conversations with Paul McCartney (on ‘Chaos And Creation In The Backyard’), John Lennon (on ‘A Day In The Life’), George Harrison (on ‘Abbey Road’) and Ringo Starr (on ‘His Lost Medallion’) are available on the site.

The Beatles interview sale marks the first time VOCR has entered the NFT market. Each clip comes as a .WAV file along with a unique portrait of the Fab Four member in question – you can make a bid here.

Jonathan Firstenberg, managing director of the VOCR, said of the auction: “The extensive variety of Beatles interviews that we have in our collection are, perhaps, our most comprehensive and valuable assets – that is why we wanted to launch with John, Paul, George, and Ringo – the ultimate Classic Rock Stars!

“The owners of VOCR acquired this remarkable archive from its creator, Kathleen Wittbold, because they understood that there would always be future growth in the value of audio content for all things related to classic rock music.”

He added: “All of the interviews contained with VOCR are unique, and, like any other important and unique object or artwork, they will continue to grow in rarity and value over time.”

Meanwhile, the family of Mal Evans – The Beatles’ longtime roadie, manager and general acquaintance, who features prominently in Peter Jackson’s docuseries Get Back – have announced the publication of an authorised biography set to cover his life and career.

The Beatles: Get Back arrived on Disney+ last month – you can check out NME‘s five-star review here.