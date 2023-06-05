Rare test pressing white label vinyl from The Cure, New Order, Pulp and more to be auctioned

Rare and collectible test pressings of over 160 artists are up for grabs at this year’s White Label Auction.

The ‘white label’ test pressings will be available at the auction, which takes place online via Omega Auctions and on-site in Newton-Le-Willows, Greater Manchester on Tuesday June 6 at 10am.

Among the white labels and test pressings up for grabs are albums by Thin Lizzy, The Cure, Pulp, Led Zeppelin, New Order, Nova Twins, Robbie Williams, Sam Ryder, Steve Winwood, The 1975 and others.

The auction will raise money for The BRIT Trust, the charity that promotes education and wellbeing through music and the creative arts by supporting causes that include the BRIT School and Nordoff and Robbins. The White Label Auction was first staged in October 2019, with last year’s event raising a total of £44,000.

Highlights include The Cure’s ‘Disintegration’, ‘Kiss Me Kiss Me Kiss Me’, ‘Acoustic Hits’, ‘Greatest Hits’, ‘Wish’, ‘Three Imaginary Boys’, ‘Seventeen Seconds’, ‘Faith’, ‘Pornography’, ‘The Top’ and ‘The Head on The Door’ all signed by Robert Smith, along with a very rare test pressing of Frankie Goes To Hollywood’s ‘Welcome To The Pleasuredome’ signed by all five members.

Omega Auctions manager Dan Hampson shared in a press release: “We are excited to be part of the White Label Auction once more in what is always a highlight of our year.”

He continued: “Demand for music memorabilia remains buoyant despite the recent squeeze on disposable income as collectors spy a strong investment opportunity, and with the lots coming directly from labels, combined with their rarity, we expect the usual keen interest and for last year’s total hammer price to be eclipsed.”

Check out the 200+ vinyls available on the Omega Auctions website.