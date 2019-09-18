Here’s how you could get your hands on rare white label pressings from Arctic Monkeys, David Bowie, Coldplay, and more

The test pressings will go up for auction in aid of charity

A batch of white label test pressings from the likes of Arctic Monkeys, David Bowie, Coldplay, and more are set to go up for auction.

The vinyl test pressings are produced to test the sound quality of a record before it is sent to be manufactured. Only a handful of pressings are made and they usually are not made available for purchase to the general public.

Ahead of National Album Day, which takes place on October 12, an auction selling off pressings of some recent and classic reissued albums from a host of big names will be held on October 5. It will raise funds for The BRIT Trust charity, which aids education and wellbeing through music.

The list of pressings going under the hammer is still being added to, but at the time of writing it includes:

Arctic Monkeys – ‘Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino’

Richard Ashcroft – ‘Natural Rebel’

Rick Astley – ‘Beautiful Life’

Bastille – ‘Doom Days’ and more

Biffy Clyro – ‘Balance Not Symmetry’

David Bowie – Early Decca recordings

Buzzcocks – ‘Another Music In A Different Kitchen’ and more

Anna Calvi – ‘Hunter’

Eric Clapton – ‘Slowhand’ and more

Clean Bandit – ‘What Is Love?’

Coldplay – ‘The Butterfly Package’ – signed

Cream – ‘Disraeli Gears’ and more

Nick Drake – ‘Family Tree’ and more

The Fall – ‘New Facts Emerge’

Foals – ‘Everything Lost Will Not Be Saved Part 1’

Franz Ferdinand – ‘Always Ascending’ and more

Free – ‘Alright Now’

Liam Gallagher – ‘As You Were’ and more

Rory Gallagher – ‘Rory Gallagher’ and more

Genesis – ‘Selling England By The Pound’ and more

Hot Chip – ‘A Bath Full Of Ecstasy’

The Human League – ‘Reproduction’ (signed) and more

The Jam – ‘Live At The Music Machine’

James – ‘Living In Extraordinary Times’ – signed

Lenny Kravitz – ‘Raise Vibration’

Lianne La Havas – ‘Blood’

Manic Street Preachers – ‘Resistance Is Futile’

John Martyn – ‘Solid Air’ and more

Kylie Minogue – ‘Step Back In Time’

Sinead O’Connor – ‘I Do Not Want What I Have Not Got’

Primal Scream – ‘Maximum Rock’n’Roll Volumes 1 & 2’

Public Image Ltd – 4-LP album

Mark Ronson – ‘Late Night Feelings’

Roxy Music – ‘Avalon’ and more

Royal Blood – ‘Royal Blood’

Jack Savoretti – ‘Singing To Strangers’

Sex Pistols – ‘Never Mind The Bollocks’ and more

Ed Sheeran – ‘No.6 Collaborations’ – signed

Simple Minds – ‘New Gold Dream’ and more

Snow Patrol – ‘When It’s All Over We Still Have To Clean Up This Mess’

The Specials – ‘The Specials’ (signed) and more

The Streets – ‘Remixes & B-Sides Too’ – signed

Dusty Springfield – ‘Dusty In Memphis’

Thin Lizzy – ‘Live And Dangerous’ (signed) and more

T-Rex – ‘Electric Warrior’

KT Tunstall – ‘Wax’ and more

Ultravox – ‘Ha! Ha! Ha!’ And more

The Verve – ‘Urban Hymns’ and more

Paul Weller – ‘Stanley Road’

Whitesnake – ‘Slip Of The Tongue’ (signed) and more

The Who – ‘My Generation’ and more

The auction will begin at 11am on October 5 and will take place live onsite at Omega Auctions in Merseyside’s Newton-Le-Willows and online. The full catalogue will be live online by September 20 – for more information visit the Omega Auctions website.

Meanwhile, earlier this month it was reported that vinyl had outsold CDs for the first time since 1986.