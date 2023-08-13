Rauw Alejandro shares five-minute break-up song for Rosalía, ‘Hayami Hana’

Rauw Alejandro has released a new break-up track, ‘Hayami Hana’, on which he addresses his recent split with Rosalía.

Last month, the singers confirmed that they had ended their relationship and called off their engagement after more than three years together.

Now, the singer has released an emotional, five-minute break-up song on which he reflects on highs and lows of their relationship while also addressing rumours of infidelity. “I am a lot of things, but not a cheater,” he sings (via lyrics translated by Genius).

Advertisement

He also mentions Rosalía’s albums ‘Motomami‘ and ‘Los Angeles’, and his hopes that “someday we can laugh at the past”, adding that there’s “no grudges here”.

Listen to ‘Hayami Hana’ below.

Alejandro confirmed their spilt with an official statement posted to his social media accounts last month. “During all these years you guys have been part of my professional achievements as well as all the happy moments that I have lived with my partner,” the Puerto Rican star wrote in Spanish. “I never saw myself in the position of even thinking that I would have to give a public statement on a matter that is so private to me.”

He continued: “Yes, a few months ago, Rosi and I ended our engagement. There are thousands of problems that can cause a breakup, but in our case, it was not because of infidelity or a third person. During this time that I am taking to assimilate all of this, erroneous public allegations have arisen, and out of respect for her, our families and everything we’ve experienced, I could not remain silent and continue to watch as they try to destroy the most real love story that God has allowed me to experience.”

Advertisement

Rosalía’s shared her own statement a day later. “I love, respect and admire Raúl very much. Not paying attention to the theatrics [gossip], we know what we lived,” she wrote in Spanish (via Entertainment Tonight). This moment is not easy so thanks to everyone for understanding and respecting”

The musicians have also previously worked together on music. Alejandro co-wrote ‘Chicken Teriyaki’ from Rosalía’s album ‘Motomami‘, and she joined him on a tracks for his 2022 EP ‘Trap Cake, Vol. 2’ and his third LP ‘Saturno’.

Rosalía recently ended her ‘Motomami’ world tour in Paris. It was revealed that she had played to a cumulative audience of nearly two million people throughout the extensive run

In a five-star review of Rosalía’s show in Lisbon last November, NME wrote: “Rapidly switching from soaring ballads to industrial club moments, this show is a demonstration of Rosalía’s singular artistic vision.