Grim

Festivalgoers at an illegal rave in France have been taken to hospital after contracting hypothermia.

Up to 30 revellers were treated after an unexpected snow storm hit the unauthorised hill top festival at a military site in Creuse over the weekend.

Hundreds of survival blankets were handed out to attendees by rescuers, with many people receiving treatment on site. The Independent reports that two people were hospitalised.

Teknival is in its 26th year and only reveals the location of each instalment at the last minute. It’s estimated that 10,000 people attended this year’s edition, with Le Parisien reporting that only 500-600 stayed until the end on Monday (May 6) after temperatures plummeted to -3C overnight Saturday into Sunday.

Le Parisien also reported that more than 100 police officers made a number of seizures of drugs including cannabis, ecstasy and cocaine.

Images from the festival show revellers huddled around fires. Cars and tables were covered in snow.

In 2018 conservation groups claimed that the festival’s organisers had disturbed local wildlife after holding the event at another military base in the north of the country.