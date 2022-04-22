Ravers say they were “just having some cake” after police shut down illegal party

Over 1000 illegal ravers gathered in Dorset at the weekend, with many defending the rave by referencing the recent ‘Partygate’ scandal.

The ravers gathered in Lulworth in Dorset at the weekend in the early hours of Easter Sunday. It was shut down by police over 21 hours later.

Police said it took “some time” to disperse the event due to the scale of the event, which saw over 1000 people congregating “with sound systems, tents, vehicles and rave-rending lighting” according to MixMag.

A statement from police said at the time: “It is reported that about 1000 people are attending the event. A large number of vehicles have also been reported travelling through the area.

“We have received a number of calls from concerned and upset residents who have had their sleep disturbed by the noise levels coming from the event. We would like to reassure them that we are fully aware of this unauthorised large gathering of people and we are monitoring the situation and taking steps to deal with it.

“Officers are at the scene making enquiries and this includes contact with the landowner. There are road closures in place to prevent direct access to the area. We would like to send a direct message to those at the event – you are trespassing, please leave and go home immediately.”

#LatestNews – We were called at 12.36am on Sunday 17 April 2022 to reports of a rave in East Lulworth.It is reported… Posted by Dorset Police on Saturday, April 16, 2022

In the days following the event, many took to the above Facebook page to defend the event, with ravers comparing it to the recent “partygate” Scandal at Number 10.

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak both received fines from the Metropolitan Police for breaking COVID lockdown rules by attending parties at Downing Street and Whitehall.

Comments on the post mocked the scandal with one saying: “It wasn’t a rave, it was just cheese and biscuits listening to repetitive beats”, another added: “Anyway, biggest question of all — Was there cake?” one commenter asked, in reference to Johnson’s birthday cake at one of the illegal gatherings. A further comment read: “just having some cake.”

The party eventually broke up at around 9pm on Sunday evening according to police.

They added that they would investigate any criminal offences, with a view to prosecution.

Sue Gray’s report into alleged gatherings at Downing Street earlier this year concluded that a number of the events “should not have been allowed to take place.”

She added: “At least some of the gatherings in question represent a serious failure to observe not just the high standards expected of those working at the heart of government but also of the standards expected of the entire British population at the time.

“At times it seems there was too little thought given to what was happening across the country in considering the appropriateness of some of these gatherings, the risks they presented to public health and how they might appear to the public.

“There were failures of leadership and judgment by different parts of No 10 and the Cabinet Office at different times.”