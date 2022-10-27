ONEUS’ label announces Ravn is “voluntarily” leaving the group

RBW Entertainment has announced the “voluntary” departure of Ravn from ONEUS.

The South Korean label took to the K-pop boyband’s official fan café forum “with heavy hearts” earlier today (October 27) to announce Ravn’s withdrawal from ONEUS, according to translations from Soompi.

Earlier this month, Ravn was the subject of cheating and sexual misconduct allegations aired by an anonymous Twitter user claiming to be his ex-girlfriend. RBW Entertainment said at the time that it would investigate the allegations and halt Ravn’s scheduled activities “until the truth is confirmed”.

“Regarding this issue, Ravn expressed his intent to voluntarily leave the group in concern of the harm that is being caused to the ONEUS members and fans,” RBW’s statement today read.

“After careful discussion with Ravn and the ONEUS members, we decided to respect his opinion to voluntarily leave the group. As a result, we inform you that Ravn has left ONEUS as of today.” ONEUS will move forward as a five-piece, RBW confirmed.

In its statement today, RBW Entertainment also claimed it had “discovered false information and malicious editing included in the posts circulating regarding Ravn” and that it would “unveil the accurate truths on this through a lawsuit”.

“There will be firm legal action taken regarding comments with malicious personal attacks against the agency and artists. Regardless of the validity of the circulated posts, we feel responsibility for our inadequacy in artist management,” continued RBW. “We deeply apologise for causing concern to many due to an issue with our agency artist’s personal matters.”