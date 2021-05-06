Listen to Ray BLK’s powerful new track ‘Dark Skinned’

Ray BLK has shared a new track called ‘Dark Skinned’ – you can listen to it below.

The powerful single is expected to feature on the London singer-songwriter’s forthcoming debut album, which will follow on from her eight-track ‘Empress’ project (released in 2018).

Explaining the meaning behind ‘Dark Skinned’ on Twitter upon its arrival, Ray BLK wrote: “This song is for the underrepresented, the over plagiarised and uncredited. This song is for those the world keeps saying no to. Never stop saying YES to yourself!”

A previous tweet promoting new the track read: “It’s a privilege to be black.” You can see both posts below.

This song is for the underrepresented, the over plagiarised and uncredited. This song is for those the world keeps saying no to. Never stop saying YES to yourself! Dark Skinned, out now 🖤 https://t.co/PaEa66PyUp pic.twitter.com/kTIzEAbgmr — Ray BLK 🖤 (@RayBLK_) May 6, 2021

It’s a privilege to be black. Pre-save my new song ‘Dark Skinned’ out Thursday 🖤 link here >>>https://t.co/Kr841XEELv pic.twitter.com/fPDZvxfccK — Ray BLK 🖤 (@RayBLK_) May 4, 2021

‘Dark Skinned’ follows Ray BLK’s Giggs-featuring single ‘Games’, which came out in March. Her previous track ‘Lovesick’, described as a “revenge song” by the singer, was released in October 2020.

Further details on Ray’s debut studio effort – including a title, tracklist and release date – are still under wraps, although a recent NME cover feature revealed it would present “a moodier, more unruly version of the artist”.

“People expected me to drop an album instantly because that’s what people usually do,” Ray BLK told NME. “That’s what’s expected. So, to be honest, I broke the rules by not doing that.

“I felt influenced to make this sort of acoustic, instrumentalist-style album. But now, in 2021, I’m in a completely different space. I just wanted to make the music that I actually listened to.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Ray BLK spoke out about her frustrations over dealing with a “sizeist, ageist, racist, homophobic” music industry.