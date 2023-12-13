RAYE announces rescheduled UK shows for 2024

RAYE has announced a series of rescheduled UK shows for 2024.

The singer was due to play the concerts earlier in the autumn as part of a tour supporting her debut album, ‘My 21st Century Blues‘. But following a medical assessment, she was advised to take urgent vocal rest, forcing her to postpone the remaining dates.

They have now been rescheduled for next year, kicking off in Bristol on February 21 before calling at Birmingham and Manchester before wrapping up in Glasgow on February 29.

All original tickets remain valid and any remaining tickets can be purchased here. You can view the dates in full below.

See you next year. we will make it extra special. thank you & all my love ♥️♥️♥️https://t.co/YEtyKKyPHV pic.twitter.com/AE6Ch8bxlN — RAYE (@raye) December 12, 2023

Meanwhile, RAYE recently opened up about her experience of abuse of power in the music industry, calling the effects “crippling” in an interview with Louis Theroux.

“When you’re up and coming, when you have a dream and you cross paths with powerful people – some people abuse their power and the effects of that can be crippling,” she said.

RAYE also recently responded to being snubbed in the 2024 Grammy nominations insisting that she is “not upset at all” about not receiving any nods.

“Just a message to say thank you for all the lovely messages but just to let you know I am not upset at all, I am hungry and grateful,” she shared at the time.

“The Grammys are awarded for the best music has to offer and I have barely scratched the surface of what I know musically I can give.”

RAYE will play:

FEBRUARY

21 – O2 Academy Bristol

22 – O2 Academy Birmingham

25 – Manchester O2 Apollo

27 – Bridlington Spa

28 – Newcastle Upon Tyne NX

29 – O2 Academy Glasgow