RAYE announces ‘The Euphoric Sad Show’ UK and Irish headline tour

RAYE has announced details of a UK and Irish headline tour, set to take place later this year – see the list of dates below.

The new shows come off the back of recent single ‘Call On Me’ and a series of high-profile label disputes that followed.

Kicking off in Belfast at Limelight 2 on November 6, the tour will travel through the UK and Ireland for the first half of November, ending in Leeds at the Beckett Student Union on November 16.

Advertisement

See RAYE’s upcoming UK and Irish tour dates below. Tickets are on sale from 9am BST on Friday (September 3) here.

NOVEMBER 2021

6 – Belfast, Limelight 2

7 – Dublin, Academy

9 – Brighton, Chalk

11 – Birmingham, O2 Institute

12 – London, O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

13 – Manchester, Academy 2

15 – Glasgow, SWG3

16 – Leeds, Beckett Student Union

RAYE parted ways with Polydor Records earlier this year, after recently claiming that the label had refused to release her debut despite signing a four-album deal in 2014.

“I have been on a 4 ALBUM RECORD DEAL since 2014 !!! And haven’t been allowed to put out one album,” she wrote on Twitter at the time. “ALL I CARE ABOUT is the music. Im sick of being slept on and I’m sick of being in pain about it this is not business to me this so personal.”

She added: “I’ve done everything they asked me, I switched genres, I worked 7 days a week, ask anyone in the music game, they know. I’m done being a polite pop star. I want to make my album now, please that is all I want.”

Advertisement

In a post announcing her independence, RAYE said: “Polydor are an incredible infrastructure power house team, unfortunately we have had different goals artistically and I am very grateful to them for giving me a graceful smooth exit to start my next chapter as an artist.”