RAYE, Arca, Astrid S, Holly Humberstone join massive Øya 2024 line-up

RAYE, Arca, Astrid S and Holly Humberstone are the latest acts to join the massive Øya Festival 2024.

The 25th-anniversary edition of the event is due to take place at Tøyenparken in Oslo, Norway between August 7 and 10 this year. Tickets are on sale now – you can buy yours here.

The latest wave of acts unveiled by the festival join the likes of Pulp, PJ Harvey, Queens Of The Stone Age, The Smile and The National, who have already been announced to play.

Also on the bill include Norwegian pop singer Gabrielle, Idles, Loyle Carner, Big Thief, The Kills, Nia Archives, Overmono, Yussef Dayes, Alvvays, Blondshell, Yard Act and more.

Last year’s edition of Øya – which is billed as “the world’s greenest festival” – hosted the likes of Blur, Boygenius, Lorde, Caroline Polachek, Sigrid and Devo.

In a four-star review of the 2023 instalment, NME wrote: “[Øya is] a beautiful, intimate, forward-thinking and friendly setting for good times, world firsts, and a taste of tomorrow from one of the music capitals of the world. Øya effortlessly just gets festivals right, every time.”

2024 headliners Pulp last year returned for their first live concerts together since 2012. Jarvis Cocker and co. headlined the Isle Of Wight Festival, Latitude, TRNSMT Festival and Neighbourhood Weekender as part of their comeback. The Sheffield band also played two homecoming gigs at the Utilita Arena in the Northern city, and staged a huge outdoor show in Finsbury Park in London.

Øya 2024 headliners Queen Of The Stone Age, meanwhile, have also been announced for HellFest Open Air in France this year.