Raye celebrates making BRIT Awards history by announcing huge London show at The O2

RAYE has announced a huge London O2 Arena show in celebration of her historic BRIT nominations – find details down below.

For one night only, RAYE will perform at the O2 on March 15 to 18,000 concertgoers, where she will be joined by The Heritage Orchestra and the Flames Collective.

“I think we’ve completely lost our minds but we are bringing ‘My 21st Century Symphony’ to the O2 Arena,” RAYE shared.

She further stated in a press release: “This is my first headline performance at The O2 Arena. We will have 90 guests on stage, including the Heritage Orchestra and Flames Collective, our guests from The Royal Albert Hall, to perform ‘My 21st Century Symphony’. We scarily will have one month to attempt to sell 18,000 tickets, but no matter how many tickets we sell or don’t sell, I’m going to give the best show I can possibly give. I am counting down the days for this moment”.

Presale is open to those who are on RAYE’s mailing list; general sale will go live on January 30 at 10am here.

The announcement follows the news of RAYE’s record-breaking BRIT nominations. The Croydon singer snapped up a total of seven nominations, the most by any single artist in the ceremony’s history.

In response to her history-making achievement, RAYE said: “I’m a BRIT kid, innit? I went to the BRIT School and it was the goal, the ultimate goal, to find my way somehow to the BRIT Awards.”

She added: “As far as the industry was concerned, I was down and out. Never in my wildest dreams would I think trying again would mean seven BRIT nominations. This is a whole different thing. Best Album? Are you sick?”

The singer has been nominated for her album ‘My 21st Century Blues’, which NME lauded in a four-star review as “a triumphant, hard-fought debut”.

“RAYE recently said that such bold and brave declarations wouldn’t have been released had she still been signed to a major label. Granted her creative independence, though, the hard-fought ‘My 21st Century Blues’ is unequivocally RAYE from start to finish.”

RAYE beat the previous record of six nominations, which was jointly held by Robbie Williams, Gorillaz and Craig David.

In other news, RAYE has announced some rescheduled dates that will begin later this February.