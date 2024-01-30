RAYE confirmed to perform at 2024 BRIT Awards

RAYE has been confirmed to perform at the 2024 instalment of the BRIT Awards.

Set to take place on Saturday, March 2, this year’s edition of the awards ceremony will be returning to its usual space at The O2 in London, and broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX. Now, it has been confirmed that singer-songwriter RAYE will be taking to the stage on the night, as the latest confirmed artist to be performing at the 2024 event.

The announcement that RAYE – real name Rachel Agatha Keen – will be performing live comes after her record-breaking number of nominations at this year’s BRITs.

Advertisement

Up for seven awards on the night, the London-born singer has become the most nominated artist in any one year to date. She is up for awards including Artist of the Year, Mastercard Album of the Year, Best New Artist, Pop Act, R&B Act, and for Song of the Year with Mastercard.

For the latter, she has two nominations: one with her song ‘Prada’, created alongside cassö and D-Block Europe, and one for ‘Escapism’, which features 070 Shake.

The impressive number of nominations this year comes following the release of RAYE’s independent debut album ‘My 21st Century Blues’ – which arrived last February. Following its release, NME gave the breakthrough LP a glowing four-star review, praising it for pairing “Gritty, honest lyrics, delivered by RAYE’s gorgeous voice” with “weird and wonderful genre-spanning instrumentals”.

Today’s announcement (January 30), makes RAYE the second confirmed artist to be taking to the stage at The O2 for the 2024 BRIT Awards ceremony. The first artist to be announced was pop star Dua Lipa, who is nominated for the Best Artist award and Best Song award with her Barbie hit ‘Dance The Night’.

Other artists up for awards on the night include Arlo Parks, Blur, Calvin Harris, Central Cee, Dave, Fred again.., Jessie Ware, J Hus, Little Simz, Olivia Dean, PinkPantheress, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, The Rolling Stones, SZA, Taylor Swift and Young Fathers. You can find the full list of nominations here.

Advertisement

Last week, RAYE opened up about the record-breaking number of nominations. “I’m a BRIT kid, innit? I went to the BRIT School and it was the goal, the ultimate goal, to find my way somehow to the BRIT Awards,” she explained.

“As far as the industry was concerned, I was down and out. Never in my wildest dreams would I think trying again would mean seven BRIT nominations. This is a whole different thing. Best Album? Are you sick?”

Elsewhere, the singer responded to being snubbed in the 2024 Grammy nominations and went on to announce a gig at The O2 later this year – her biggest headline show to date.