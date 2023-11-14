RAYE responds to not being nominated for 2024 Grammys

RAYE has responded to being snubbed in the 2024 Grammy nominations that were announced last week.

The London singer-songwriter failed to receive any nominations for her acclaimed 2023 album ‘My 21st Century Blues‘ – her long-awaited debut after leaving her label following a high profile dispute.

The eight nominees (instead of the usual 10) for Album Of The Year include boygenius, SZA, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Jon Batiste, Lana Del Rey and Janelle Monae.

RAYE has since responded on X/Twitter, insisting that she is “not upset at all” about not receiving any nods.

“Just a message to say thank you for all the lovely messages but just to let you know I am not upset at all, I am hungry and grateful,” she shared on Saturday (November 11).

“The Grammys are awarded for the best music has to offer andI have barely scratched the surface of what I know musically I can give.”

RAYE reflected on her journey to becoming an independent artist during her performance at Glastonbury festival this year.

“I can’t quite express how much it’s taken me to get to this moment right now. I’ve been a musician since I can remember. When I was eight years old, I had a dream: ‘I want to be a musician, I want to be a singer, I want to be a writer.’

“I haven’t had the simplest of journeys,” she added. I was signed to a record label for seven years,” going on to allege that she “wasn’t allowed to put an album out.”

RAYE added: “I went through creative messes and nasty things behind the scenes, heavy things…I was told that I would never have a fan base big enough for anyone to care about an album. And now Glastonbury, in front of the Pyramid Stage, I’m performing my debut album.

Describing ‘My 21st Century Blues’ in a four-star review, NME described it as “a triumphant, hard-fought debut”.

It concluded: “RAYE recently said that such bold and brave declarations wouldn’t have been released had she still been signed to a major label. Granted her creative independence, though, the hard-fought ‘My 21st Century Blues’ is unequivocally RAYE from start to finish.”