RAYE responds to record-breaking BRIT Award nominations

RAYE has responded to breaking a new BRIT Awards record in 2024, saying it is beyond her “wildest dreams”.

The singer is nominated for seven awards at this year’s ceremony, the most by a single artist in the show’s history.

The previous record – six nominations – was jointly held by Robbie Williams, Gorillaz and Craig David.

Speaking to BBC News about the honour, RAYE said: “I’m a BRIT kid, innit? I went to the BRIT School and it was the goal, the ultimate goal, to find my way somehow to the BRIT Awards.”

She added: “As far as the industry was concerned, I was down and out. Never in my wildest dreams would I think trying again would mean seven BRIT nominations. This is a whole different thing. Best Album? Are you sick?”

RAYE is in contention for Album Of The Year, Artist Of The Year and two separate Song Of The Year nods.

Speaking about the nominations in a press release, she added: “I am completely floored to be recognised seven times this year. I was a BRIT school student and I remember how deeply I dreamed of one day being recognised at the BRITs. I am currently a mess of overwhelming emotions and confusion as to how this even happened to be honest.”

RAYE released her long-awaited debut album ‘My 21st Century Blues‘ last year, and recently opened up about her experience of abuse of power in the music industry, calling the effects “crippling” in an interview with Louis Theroux.

“When you’re up and coming, when you have a dream and you cross paths with powerful people – some people abuse their power and the effects of that can be crippling,” she said.

RAYE also responded to being snubbed in the 2024 Grammy nominations insisting that she is “not upset at all” about not receiving any nods.