RAYE reveals tracklist for ‘My 21st Century Blues’

RAYE has shared the tracklist for her upcoming debut album ‘My 21st Century Blues’.

The artist made the announcement on Twitter today (January 5), posting a photo of herself holding a notebook with the song titles written in gold pen.

The album is due for release on February 3 and features her collaboration with 070 Shake, ‘Escapism’, as well as ‘Black Mascara’, ‘Hard Out Here’ and ‘The Thrill Is Gone’. Mahalia has now been confirmed to have a guest feature on the album, appearing on the track ‘Five Star Hotels’.

Advertisement

The full tracklist is as follows:

1. ‘Introduction’

2. ‘Oscar Winning Tears’

3. ‘Hard Out Here’

4. ‘Black Mascara’

5. ‘Escapism’ (feat. 070 Shake)

6. ‘Mary Jane’

7. ‘The Thrill Is Gone’

8. ‘Ice Cream Man’

9. ‘Flip A Switch’

10. ‘Body Dysmorphia’

11. ‘Environmental Anxiety’

12. ‘Five Star Hotels’ (feat. Mahalia)

13. ‘Worth It’

14. ‘Buss It Down’

15. ‘Fin’

Here she is, the full tracklist to my debut album My 21st Century Blues coming 3rd February 2023 🫀🫀🫀 pic.twitter.com/wHKS4cdFSQ — RAYE (@raye) January 5, 2023

RAYE also confirmed this week that she would be supporting Lewis Capaldi on his ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’ tour, which kicks off next week. You can see the full list of dates below and buy your tickets here.

JANUARY 2023

14 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

16 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena

18 – Manchester, AO Arena

19 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

21 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

23 – Aberdeen, P&J Live

24 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

26 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

27 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

29 – Belfast, SSE Arena

30 – Dublin, 3Arena

RAYE is set to embark on a headline tour of her own not long after, spanning the UK, Europe and a few dates in North America. You can buy your tickets here.

Advertisement

FEBRUARY 2023

25 – Amsterdam, Melkweg

26 – Berlin, Frannz

27 – Copenhagen, Lilie Vega

MARCH 2023

1 – Stockholm, Debaser Strand

2 – Paris, La Maroquinerie

4 – Dublin, Olympia Theatre

5 – Belfast, Limelight

7 – Manchester, O2 Ritz

8 – London, Roundhouse

14 – San Francisco, Popscene @ Rickshaw Stop

15 – Los Angeles, Troubadour

17 – Toronto, Velvet Underground

19 – Chicago, Lincoln Hall

21 – Brooklyn, Music Hall Of Williamsburg