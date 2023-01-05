RAYE reveals tracklist for ‘My 21st Century Blues’

RAYE has shared the tracklist for her upcoming debut album ‘My 21st Century Blues’.
The artist made the announcement on Twitter today (January 5), posting a photo of herself holding a notebook with the song titles written in gold pen.
The album is due for release on February 3 and features her collaboration with 070 Shake, ‘Escapism’, as well as ‘Black Mascara’, ‘Hard Out Here’ and ‘The Thrill Is Gone’. Mahalia has now been confirmed to have a guest feature on the album, appearing on the track ‘Five Star Hotels’.
The full tracklist is as follows:
1. ‘Introduction’
2. ‘Oscar Winning Tears’
3. ‘Hard Out Here’
4. ‘Black Mascara’
5. ‘Escapism’ (feat. 070 Shake)
6. ‘Mary Jane’
7. ‘The Thrill Is Gone’
8. ‘Ice Cream Man’
9. ‘Flip A Switch’
10. ‘Body Dysmorphia’
11. ‘Environmental Anxiety’
12. ‘Five Star Hotels’ (feat. Mahalia)
13. ‘Worth It’
14. ‘Buss It Down’
15. ‘Fin’
Here she is, the full tracklist to my debut album My 21st Century Blues coming 3rd February 2023 🫀🫀🫀 pic.twitter.com/wHKS4cdFSQ
— RAYE (@raye) January 5, 2023
RAYE also confirmed this week that she would be supporting Lewis Capaldi on his ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’ tour, which kicks off next week. You can see the full list of dates below and buy your tickets here.
JANUARY 2023
14 – Leeds, First Direct Arena
16 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena
18 – Manchester, AO Arena
19 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
21 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
23 – Aberdeen, P&J Live
24 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
26 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
27 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
29 – Belfast, SSE Arena
30 – Dublin, 3Arena
RAYE is set to embark on a headline tour of her own not long after, spanning the UK, Europe and a few dates in North America. You can buy your tickets here.
FEBRUARY 2023
25 – Amsterdam, Melkweg
26 – Berlin, Frannz
27 – Copenhagen, Lilie Vega
MARCH 2023
1 – Stockholm, Debaser Strand
2 – Paris, La Maroquinerie
4 – Dublin, Olympia Theatre
5 – Belfast, Limelight
7 – Manchester, O2 Ritz
8 – London, Roundhouse
14 – San Francisco, Popscene @ Rickshaw Stop
15 – Los Angeles, Troubadour
17 – Toronto, Velvet Underground
19 – Chicago, Lincoln Hall
21 – Brooklyn, Music Hall Of Williamsburg