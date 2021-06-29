RAYE says she hasn’t “been allowed” to release her debut album

RAYE has expressed her frustration that she’s yet to release her debut album, despite having been signed on a major label deal with Polydor for many years.

The musician said on Twitter that she is “sick of being slept on,” and that she’s eager to put out her first full length LP.

“Hey my dears, so for the last 7 days I have woken up crying my eyes out, not wanting to get out of bed and feeling so alone. These are emotions we usually hide from social media and I have become such an expert at hiding my tears and my pain and I wanted to talk about it today,” she tweeted.

“Imagine this pain. I have been signed to a major label since 2014…and I have had albums on albums of music sat in folders collecting dust, songs I am now giving away to A list artists because I am still awaiting confirmation that I am good enough to release an album.”

“For context, in order for an album to be created, the label has to release money for songs to be finished, fees for producers, mixes, masters and marketing support etc… I have waited 7 years for this day and I am still waiting”

“So now I’m being told if Call On Me does well then I can do my album but there can’t be a green light until…. imagine the PRESSURE of me waking up every day frantically looking at numbers and stats hoping that I can just make MY BLOODY FIRST ALBUM.”

“I know this is the kind of thing I’m suppose to keep behind closed doors, but I have worked and waited and hustled and given EVERYthing I have and if I am going to suffer I am NOT going to do it in silence anymore”

“I have been on a 4 ALBUM RECORD DEAL since 2014 !!! And haven’t been allowed to put out one album,” she continued. “ALL I CARE ABOUT is the music. Im sick of being slept on and I’m sick of being in pain about it this is not business to me this so personal.”

She added: “I’ve done everything they asked me, I switched genres, I worked 7 days a week, ask anyone in the music game, they know. I’m done being a polite pop star. I want to make my album now, please that is all I want.”

NME has contacted Polydor for comment.

Among the artists offering solidarity with RAYE is MNEK, who said: “v v tired of this industry clipping the wings of talented people of colour and driving them to LOSE CONFIDENCE in what got them here in the first place. it’s not cool, and something needs to give.”

“I’m so over it being remotely legal to do this to artists,” said Shura.

RAYE‘s first releases for Polydor were the 2016 singles ‘Distraction’, ‘Ambition’ (featuring Stormzy) and ‘I, U, Us’, and their parent EP ‘Second’.

She’s gone on to release three further EPs on the label, as well as the mini-album ‘Euphoric (Sad Songs)’ last November.

We have heard a taste of Raye’s long-awaited debut album, however. Earlier this month she shared the single ‘Call On Me’, dedicated to her sister.

In a recent interview with NME on the red carpet at the 2021 BRIT Awards last month, RAYE said she hopes to “mix genres” on her upcoming debut album.

“I’ve been signed for a very, very long time – since I was 17. I’m 23 now, so it’s been six years,” she explained to NME, echoing the sentiment of her recent tweets. “I’m ready to just drop [an album].”