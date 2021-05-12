RAYE says she wants to mix genres on her long-awaited debut studio album

RAYE has discussed her plans for her upcoming debut solo studio album, which she says she’s getting “ready to drop” this year – watch our video interview with RAYE above.

The singer/songwriter, who released a nine-song solo project back in November in the form of ‘Euphoric Sad Songs‘, was speaking to NME last night (May 11) on the red carpet at the BRIT Awards 2021, where she was nominated for British Single for her 2020 Regard collaboration ‘Secrets’.

Asked about her plans for the rest of the year, RAYE brought up the work she’s currently doing on her debut solo album.

“I’ve been signed for a very, very long time – since I was 17. I’m 23 now, so it’s been six years,” she explained to NME. “I’m ready to just drop [an album].”

Asked about the possible musical direction of the record, Raye said that she was open to exploring a whole range of genres.

“I think this has been the confusing thing about being a songwriter as well an artist, [which] is just figuring out what sound [to use] because I love it all,” she said. “I love dance music, I love pop, I love R&B, I love hip-hop.

“Everyone’s been like: ‘Choose a sound, choose a sound Raye. What are you gonna do?’ And I’m like: ‘I don’t know! I like it all, can’t I do it all?’ So now, I’ve kind of reached the theme of my album.

She added: “It’s gonna be cool: I don’t wanna give too much away just in case I change my mind, because I always be changing my mind!”

You can watch the full NME interview with RAYE at the BRIT Awards 2021 above, and find the rest of NME‘s coverage of the BRITs here.