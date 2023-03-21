RAYE wants to form a rock band with Charli XCX, Rina Sawayama and Ivorian Doll

RAYE has said she would love to form a rock supergroup with Charli XCX, Rina Sawayama and Ivorian Doll.

The artist was speaking to POPSUGAR when she was asked who would be in her dream band. “Rina Sawayama, Charli XCX, and Ivorian Doll. I feel like that would be a really dope, brilliant rock band,” she answered.

Despite that, however, the singer said that she “doesn’t feel like” she is a rockstar. “I do love that energy on stage, that usually you get to feel free and wild and there’s no rules or restrictions and you can just fully let go,” she continued. “But I guess also this thing of just not caring what anyone thinks and just going for it. It’s definitely rockstar energy, and I think we all need a little bit of that in our life.”

RAYE also spoke about her conscious choice to not hold too many expectations for how her year would play out following the recent release of her debut album, ‘My 21st Century Blues’.

“I think I set my expectation before this year on not to expect anything, to just have a good time, and then everything’s blown up in a great way,” she said. “So I’m so grateful, but I just want to make sure I enjoy myself. There’s a lot of work coming in and it’s a dream to be booked and busy. There’s no point doing all of this work if I’m not enjoying it too and taking it in, and reflecting on how far we’ve come.”

‘My 21st Century Blues’ was released in February after the singer had a hard-fought battle to get to release her own music. Despite signing a four-album deal with Polydor in 2014, she claimed in 2021 that the label prevented her from releasing an album, and three weeks later, was released from her contract.

When she finally released her debut album, RAYE celebrated it by building an installation of the structure on the artwork of ‘My 21st Century Blues’ outside the Polydor office.