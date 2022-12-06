Razorlight announce additional dates for 2023 UK tour

Razorlight have added a handful of brand new dates to their 2023 UK tour due to “overwhelming demand” – see the full list of dates below and buy tickets here.

The ’00s indie icons, who reunited with their original line-up of Johnny Borrell, Andy Burrows, Björn Ågren and Carl Dalemo last year, are set to release a new Greatest Hits compilation – ‘Razorwhat? The Best Of Razorlight’ – on December 9 via EMI.

Following its release, the band’s UK tour – originally due to kick off in Birmingham – will now start at Cardiff’s The Great Hall on April 7. Further new dates will also see the band play Brighton, Lincoln, Edinburgh, and Liverpool.

See the full list of dates below – including their now sold out shows in Newcastle, Glasgow, Manchester and Norwich. Tickets for all other remaining dates, while they’re still available, can be found here.

APRIL 2023

07 – Cardiff, Great Hall

08 – Brighton, Dome

10 – Lincoln, Engine Shed

11 – Edinburgh, The Assembly Rooms

13 – Liverpool Uni Mountford Hall

14 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

15 – Newcastle, NX

17 – Leeds, O2 Academy

18 – Glasgow, Barrowland

19 – Manchester, Albert Hall

21 – Nottingham, Rock City

22 – Norwich, UEA

23 – Sheffield, Leadmill

25 – Oxford, O2 Academy

26 – Bristol, O2 Academy

28 – Bournemouth, O2 Academy

29 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

Due to demand, we’ve added the following dates to our 2023 tour that will go on sale 9am this Friday December 9th. More below…. pic.twitter.com/rd6j54WbYh — Razorlight (@Razorlight) December 6, 2022

Alongside the biggest hits from their career, the band’s new Best Of album will feature two new songs, one of which – ‘You Are Entering The Human Heart’ – is out now.

The band were also the subject of a new documentary called Fall To Pieces. Directed by Ben Lowe, the film tells the “untold story” of the band, who formed in London in 2002. Its title was inspired by the name of Razorlight’s 2006 single ‘Before I Fall To Pieces’.

Speaking about his decision to reconcile after 11 years away in the film’s trailer, Burrows said: “If I don’t do it, I think I’m gonna probably think about it for the rest of time. I don’t know… the last Johnny I knew was Johnny [in] 2009. It strikes me as mighty surreal today – I’ve go no idea what to expect.”

Reviewing Fall To Pieces, NME wrote: “Borrell and Burrows’ love-hate relationship sits at the centre of the film. In many ways it’s not dissimilar from Matt and Luke Goss’ rocky bromance in 2019 Bros documentary After The Screaming Stops and at times it’s almost as cringe-worthy and David Brent-like.

“However, when Borrell and Burrows do eventually reunite after 11 years of not talking, it’s a genuinely touching moment. Each confesses past insecurities and they finally clear the air.”