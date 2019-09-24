Razorlight announce extensive December 2019 UK tour

L.O.V.E. – they'll see you later

Razorlight have announced details of a lengthy UK tour for December 2019. Full dates and ticket details are below.

After dropping their first album in a decade with ‘Olympus Sleeping‘ back in October last year, the band will be gearing up for their slot supporting Kaiser Chiefs on their 2020 UK tour with a run of headline dates of their own.

The band’s full upcoming headline tour dates are below. Tickets are on sale from 9am on Friday September 27 and will be available here.

Sunday December 1, 2019 – LEEDS, O2 Academy Leeds

Monday December 2, 2019 – LINCOLN, Engine Shed

Wednesday December 4, 2019 – MANCHESTER, Albert Hall

Thursday December 5, 2019 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, Newcastle University

Friday December 6, 2019 – LEICESTER, O2 Academy Leicester

Saturday December 7, 2019 – NORWICH, LCR UEA

Monday December 9, 2019 – GLASGOW, Barrowland Ballroom

Tuesday December 10, 2019 – LIVERPOOL, Liverpool Guild of Students

Thursday December 12, 2019 – MARGATE, Winter Gardens

Friday December 13, 2019 – OXFORD, O2 Academy Oxford

Saturday December 14, 2019 – LONDON, Electric Brixton

Speaking to NME about the band’s current standing having supposedly previously talked up Razorlight for huge success in their ’00s heyday, Borrell said: “I don’t know if I ever said that I wanted my band to reach that many people. In fact, I’ve no recollection of saying that whatsoever!”

“I remember doing an interview with Krissi [Murison, former NME Editor] and talking about why bands were sitting down with the NME. This was a time when it was in print, and very often things you said would be taken out of context, and very often people would be upset about it. You’d be like, ‘I just didn’t say that’. I’m not sure if I ever said ‘I want to hit this many people’. Maybe we could fact check it. If it’s in print, then it doesn’t mean I said it.”