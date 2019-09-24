Razorlight announce extensive December 2019 UK tour

L.O.V.E. – they'll see you later
Razorlight have announced details of a lengthy UK tour for December 2019. Full dates and ticket details are below.
After dropping their first album in a decade with ‘Olympus Sleeping‘ back in October last year, the band will be gearing up for their slot supporting Kaiser Chiefs on their 2020 UK tour with a run of headline dates of their own.
The band’s full upcoming headline tour dates are below. Tickets are on sale from 9am on Friday September 27 and will be available here.
Sunday December 1, 2019 – LEEDS, O2 Academy Leeds
Monday December 2, 2019 – LINCOLN, Engine Shed
Wednesday December 4, 2019 – MANCHESTER, Albert Hall
Thursday December 5, 2019 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, Newcastle University
Friday December 6, 2019 – LEICESTER, O2 Academy Leicester
Saturday December 7, 2019 – NORWICH, LCR UEA
Monday December 9, 2019 – GLASGOW, Barrowland Ballroom
Tuesday December 10, 2019 – LIVERPOOL, Liverpool Guild of Students
Thursday December 12, 2019 – MARGATE, Winter Gardens
Friday December 13, 2019 – OXFORD, O2 Academy Oxford
Saturday December 14, 2019 – LONDON, Electric Brixton
Speaking to NME about the band’s current standing having supposedly previously talked up Razorlight for huge success in their ’00s heyday, Borrell said: “I don’t know if I ever said that I wanted my band to reach that many people. In fact, I’ve no recollection of saying that whatsoever!”
“I remember doing an interview with Krissi [Murison, former NME Editor] and talking about why bands were sitting down with the NME. This was a time when it was in print, and very often things you said would be taken out of context, and very often people would be upset about it. You’d be like, ‘I just didn’t say that’. I’m not sure if I ever said ‘I want to hit this many people’. Maybe we could fact check it. If it’s in print, then it doesn’t mean I said it.”