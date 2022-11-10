Razorlight announce new ‘Best Of’ 2023 UK tour dates

Razorlight have announced details of a 2023 UK tour – see the full list of dates below and buy tickets here.

The ’00s indie icons, who reunited with their original line-up of Johnny Borrell, Andy Burrows, Björn Ågren and Carl Dalemo, are set to release a new Greatest Hits compilation – ‘Razorwhat? The Best Of Razorlight’ – on December 9 via EMI.

Following its release, they will hit the road in April of next year, beginning in Birmingham at the O2 Academy.

Advertisement

Dates in Leeds, Glasgow, Nottingham and more will follow, before the tour wraps up at London’s Brixton Academy on April 29.

See the full list of dates below. Tickets will go on sale at 10am GMT on Friday, November 18 here.

APRIL 2023

14 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

15 – Newcastle, NX

17 – Leeds, O2 Academy

18 – Glasgow, Barrowland

19 – Manchester, Albert Hall

21 – Nottingham, Rock City

22 – Norwich, UEA

23 – Sheffield, Leadmill

25 – Oxford, O2 Academy

26 – Bristol, O2 Academy

28 – Bournemouth, O2 Academy

29 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

It’s official – we’ve announced our Razorwhat? The Best Of Razorlight Tour 2023 😳

If you pre-order Razorwhat? from the official D2C store you’ll get an exclusive code to access the pre-sale that starts at 10AM GMT on Wednesday 16th November.https://t.co/oSRbXJ35sT pic.twitter.com/i1ufGWGcwn — Razorlight (@Razorlight) November 10, 2022

Alongside the biggest hits from their career, the band’s new Best Of album will feature two new songs, one of which – ‘You Are Entering The Human Heart’ – is out now.

The band are also the subject of a new documentary called Fall To Pieces. Directed by Ben Lowe, the forthcoming film will tell the “untold story” of the band, who formed in London in 2002. Its title was inspired by the name of Razorlight’s 2006 single ‘Before I Fall To Pieces’.

Advertisement

Speaking about his decision to reconcile after 11 years away in the film’s trailer, Burrows says: “If I don’t do it, I think I’m gonna probably think about it for the rest of time. I don’t know… the last Johnny I knew was Johnny [in] 2009. It strikes me as mighty surreal today – I’ve go no idea what to expect.”

Reviewing Fall To Pieces, NME wrote: “Borrell and Burrows’ love-hate relationship sits at the centre of the film. In many ways it’s not dissimilar from Matt and Luke Goss’ rocky bromance in 2019 Bros documentary After The Screaming Stops and at times it’s almost as cringe-worthy and David Brent-like.

“However, when Borrell and Burrows do eventually reunite after 11 years of not talking, it’s a genuinely touching moment. Each confesses past insecurities and they finally clear the air.”