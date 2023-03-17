Razorlight reschedule London show and add additional UK tour dates

Razorlight have announced that they will be rescheduling their upcoming show in London and added two new dates to their 2023 UK tour.

The band were originally set to end their upcoming UK tour with a performance on April 29 at Brixton’s O2 Academy, however given recent circumstances of the venue’s closure, the event will now take place at the Eventim Apollo on May 12.

“Due to recent events at O2 Academy Brixton our London show has been rescheduled to the Eventim Apollo on 12th May,” the band said. “We’re really sorry for any inconvenience caused but it was either this or risk losing our London show. All tickets for the original show are valid for Eventim Apollo and ticket holders should contact their point of purchase with any questions.”

The events in question centre around an incident at an Asake concert last December, in which two fans lost their lives. Following the casualties, the venue had its licence suspended until April at the earliest – with bands already relocating gigs in the months after.

Alongside the rescheduled London performance, Razorlight have also added two new dates to their upcoming UK tour – including an appearance at Middlesbrough Empire on May 10 and at Coventry’s HMV Empire the following day. These new dates follow a string of sold-out shows in cities including Newcastle, Glasgow, Manchester and Nottingham.

The tour marks the first time that the classic line-up have hit the road in a decade and comes in light of the band’s recent album, ‘RazorWhat? The Best Of Razorlight’. Released in December, the LP contains 11 of the band’s most popular tracks, along with two brand new singles ‘You Are Entering The Human Heart’, and ‘Violence Forever?’.

Set to kick off on April 7 in Cardiff, tickets are available now. Find a full list of tour dates below.

APRIL

Friday 7 – Cardiff, Great Hall

Saturday 8 – Brighton, Dome

Monday 10 – Lincoln, Engine Shed

Tuesday 11 – Edinburgh, The Assembly Rooms

Thursday 13 – Liverpool Uni Mountford Hall

Friday 14 – Birmingham, O2 Academy – SOLD OUT

Saturday 15 – Newcastle, NX – SOLD OUT

Monday 17 – Leeds, O2 Academy

Tuesday 18 – Glasgow, Barrowland – SOLD OUT

Wednesday 19 – Manchester, Albert Hall- SOLD OUT

Friday 21 – Nottingham, Rock City – SOLD OUT

Saturday 22 – Norwich, UEA – SOLD OUT

Sunday 23 – Sheffield, The 02

Tueday 25 – Oxford, O2 Academy – SOLD OUT

Wednesday 26 – Bristol, O2 Academy – SOLD OUT

Friday 28– Bournemouth, O2 Academy – SOLD OUT

Wednesday 10 – Middlesbrough, Empire – NEW DATE

Thursday 11 – Coventry, HMV Empire – NEW DATE

Friday 12 – London, Eventim Apollo – NEW DATE

Ahead of their recently-released ‘Best Of’ album, the indie veterans also unveiled a fly-on-the-wall style documentary called Razorlight: Fall To Pieces. Centred around the band’s journey and the member’s relationships, NME named the documentary as having both “genuinely touching” moments, paired with hints of “cringe-worthy and David Brent-like” aspects.