Razorlight share new single ‘You Are Entering The Human Heart’ and announce Best Of album ‘Razorwhat?’

Razorlight have announced details of a new Best Of album and shared a brand new song – listen to ‘You Are Entering The Human Heart’ below.

The ’00s indie icons, who reunited with their original line-up of Johnny Borrell, Andy Burrows, Björn Ågren and Carl Dalemo, will release new Greatest Hits compilation ‘Razorwhat? The Best Of Razorlight’ on December 9 via EMI.

Alongside the biggest hits from their career, the album will feature two new songs, one of which – ‘You Are Entering The Human Heart’ – is out now.

The new song features joint vocals from Borrell and Burrows, with the former explaining: “Andy played it to me and I was like, ‘this sounds like a hit groove’. I produced it and I feel really proud of it.”

Burrows added: “It was a really collaborative experience doing that track. I think it’s a great pop song.”

Listen to ‘You Are Entering The Human Heart’ and see the tracklist for ‘Razorwhat? The Best Of Razorlight’ below.

1. ‘Golden Touch’

2. ‘In The Morning’

3. ‘Who Needs Love?’

4. ‘Before I Fall To Pieces’

5. ‘Violence Forever?’

6. ‘Stumble And Fall’

7. ‘America’

8. ‘Somewhere Else’

9. ‘You Are Entering The Human Heart’

10. ‘Rip It Up’

11. ‘Good Night’

12. ‘Wire To Wire’

13. ‘Don’t Go Back To Dalston’

The band are also the subject of a new documentary called Fall To Pieces. Directed by Ben Lowe, the forthcoming film will tell the “untold story” of the band, who formed in London in 2002. Its title was inspired by the name of Razorlight’s 2006 single ‘Before I Fall To Pieces’.

Speaking about his decision to reconcile after 11 years away in the film’s trailer, Burrows says: “If I don’t do it, I think I’m gonna probably think about it for the rest of time. I don’t know… the last Johnny I knew was Johnny [in] 2009. It strikes me as mighty surreal today – I’ve go no idea what to expect.”

An official synopsis reads: “Older and wiser, Johnny wants to reconcile and to reunite Razorlight’s classic line-up. But with former bandmates overseas and estranged, that might not be too easy. Fifteen years after they fell to pieces, will Razorlight be able to pick themselves back up?”

Back in January of this year, the four-piece revealed that they were working on a new full-length album. This summer, the group returned with a punky single called ‘Call Me Junior’. Details of Razorlight’s fifth studio record have not yet been shared.

Meanwhile, Johnny Borrell recently launched a new band, Jealous Nostril.