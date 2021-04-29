Razorlight’s original lineup have reunited after decade-long hiatus

Razorlight‘s original lineup have reunited after 10 years apart.

Johnny Borrell, Björn Ågren and Carl Dalemo first formed the band in 2002, with Andy Burrows joining in 2004. Together, the quartet released three studio albums (2004 debut ‘Up All Night’, 2006’s self-titled follow-up and 2008’s ‘Slipway Fires’).

To celebrate the reunion, the band are set to play a livestreamed show in June, which promises the band performing “their most iconic releases.”

Announcing the reunion on Twitter, the band wrote: “After a 10-year hiatus, Johnny, Carl, Björn and Andy are back together in Razorlight.

“To celebrate we are hosting a one off streamed concert broadcast worldwide on the 2nd June.”

Ahead of the full reunion, guitarist Ågren rejoined Razorlight last year alongside Borrell. Discussing Agren’s return, Borrell said: “It’s brilliant. I just phoned him up when I was writing new material and we needed a good guitar line on this one song, so I rang him up and said I don’t want to bullshit you, but I’ve got a new song I need a guitar line for.

“Bjorn is Mr Music, he’s just in his apartment sleeping under his mixing desk, and he said to me ‘Johnny, I like you and I like most of your songs, so why don’t you send it to me and I’ll tell you if I like it or not.’ I thought that was a brilliant answer. I sent him the song and two weeks went by, and he sent it back with these killer hooks.”

The band’s last full-length album came in the form of 2018’s ‘Olympus Sleeping’. Reviewing that album upon its release, NME wrote: “Razorlight are not here to save rock – they never were, and they’re more than aware of it. They’re not reinventing the wheel, but pulling the Harley out of the ditch.”