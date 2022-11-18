RBW Entertainment announces Park Ji-eun’s departure from PURPLE KISS

RBW Entertainment, the agency behind PURPLE KISS, has announced that Park Ji-eun has parted ways with the group.

In a statement posted to PURPLE KISS’ official fancafe earlier today (November 18), RBW Entertainment revealed that Park had experienced “continuous poor health condition and symptoms of anxiety” during her time with the group, and had been advised by a professional to take “sufficient rest”.

The statement went on to add that Park’s decision to leave the group came after a lengthy discussion on “group activities, future plans and other matters” during a break period.

“We apologize for the inconvenience caused to fans, and we will support Park Ji Eun’s recovery and future activities to the fullest,” RBW Entertainment wrote in their statement, as translated by Soompi. “We ask for your ongoing support for Park Ji Eun who will be continuing on a new path and ask for your warm support to the six members who will show further growth.”

Park addressed her departure from the group in a handwritten letter posted to the group’s Japanese fancafe earlier today (November 18). In it, she expressed her gratitude towards PLORY (PURPLE KISS’ fanbase) and asked fans not to worry about her health.

“After much consideration, I finished my activities [with] PURPLE KISS and decided to go in a different direction as Park Ji-eun, not as [a member] of PURPLE KISS,” Park wrote in her letter, per SpoTV News. “I hope that you will look at my progress with warm eyes.”

Park debuted as part of PURPLE KISS in March 2021 with the mini-album ‘Into Violet’. Prior to her departure, the rookie girl group had released their fourth mini-album ‘Geekyland’, led by title track ‘Nerdy’.