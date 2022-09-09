Re-watch Paul McCartney, Elton John, Robbie Williams and more play at the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Concert

Footage of the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Concert in 2012, which featured live performances from the likes of Paul McCartney, Elton John and Robbie Williams, has started to recirculate following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The UK’s longest-reigning monarch passed away yesterday (September 8) at her Balmoral estate in Scotland, aged 96.

As tributes continue to be paid to the Queen, footage of memorable moments from across her reign are being broadcast on TV networks and online.

Footage of the star-studded Diamond Jubilee Concert, which took place outside Buckingham Palace in central London on June 4, 2012 to mark the Queen’s 60th year on the throne, is one such moment being remembered.

Organised by Take That‘s Gary Barlow, the concert featured performances from the likes of John, Williams, Grace Jones, Ed Sheeran, Kylie Minogue, Tom Jones, Stevie Wonder and Madness.

McCartney closed the show with a short set that included ‘Magical Mystery Tour’, ‘All My Loving’, ‘Let It Be’, ‘Live and Let Die’ and ‘Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da’.

You can see official BBC footage of the concert-ending firework display below.

McCartney was among a host of famous names to pay tribute to the Queen following the news of her death yesterday, writing: “God bless Queen Elizabeth II[.] May she rest in peace[.] Long live The King.”

Elton John, meanwhile, spoke about the monarch during his show in Toronto, Canada last night.

“She was an inspiring presence to be around — I’ve been around her and she was fantastic,” John told the crowd. “She led the country though some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and a genuine care and warmth.”