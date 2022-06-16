Reading & Leeds completes 2022 line-up with over 40 new names

Reading & Leeds has finalised the line-up for its 2022 festival – check out the full list of new additions below.

The twin-site event is set to return to Little John’s Farm in Reading and Bramham Park in Leeds on August Bank Holiday Weekend (August 26-28). Any remaining tickets are available from here (Reading) and here (Leeds).

After introducing a double main stage set-up in 2021, this year’s R&L will once again welcome six headliners: Arctic Monkeys, Rage Against The Machine, Dave, Bring Me The Horizon, Halsey and Megan Thee Stallion.

Elsewhere on the bill are the likes of Wolf Alice, Fontaines D.C. and Run The Jewels. Back in March, organisers confirmed further names including Willow, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, All Time Low, Poppy and The Lathums.

With the festival edging closer, over 40 more acts have been announced today (June 16) to complete the line-up for Reading & Leeds 2022. These include Ashnikko, Barns Courtney, Cassyette, Joesef, Mallrat, The Native and The Skinner Brothers.

Additionally, the BBC Music Introducing stages have confirmed their bill of new, up-and-coming artists. Honeyglaze, CISI, Priestgate, BILK and Dan D’Lion will all perform at that venue across the weekend.

You can see the updated official line-up poster and the full list of new names (A-Z) below.

Alissic

Anorak Patch

Ashnikko

Barns Courtney

Beauty School Dropout

BEMZ

BILK

Caity Baser

CASPR

Cassyette

Christian Alexander

Claudia Valentina

Corella

Courting

Daisy Brain

Dan D’Lion

Dayglow

DE’WAYNE

DEADLETTER

Dolores Forever

DYLAN

EMBY

Flowerovlove

Gabe Coulter

Glaive

Grove

HO99O9

Honeyglaze

Jazmine Flowers

JBee

Joe Unknown

Joesef

Jords

Just Wondering

Lice

Luude

Mallrat

Meduulla

Miso Extra

Panic Shack

Phem

Police Car Collective

Priestgate

SISI

Stone

Taipei Houston

The Native

The Skinner Brothers

Meanwhile, Reading & Leeds promotor Festival Republic – which also puts on Latitude, Wireless and Download among other events – has announced a new joint project with Music Declares Emergency in a bid to bring renewable power to UK festival sites.

Various climate-focused charges will be introduced at Reading & Leeds 2022, with an aim to roll out the scheme further for the 2023 festival season.

For the first time, Reading & Leeds will this year be powered by 100 per cent HVO biofuel – a renewable form of fuel that has 90 per cent less carbon equivalent emissions than regular diesel.

The Youth Climate Justice Coalition – made up of Climate Live, Fridays For Future, Teach The Future and XR Youth – is due to bring its campaign bus to Reading & Leeds. They’ll host a series of speeches and workshops from the vehicle, and will also perform on the Alternative Stage.