Reading and Leeds Festivals add more acts to 2021 lineup

Following an initial announcement earlier this week, the organisers of Reading and Leeds Festivals have added five new acts to their 2021 line-up.

Charli XCX, Yungblud, Sigrid, Neck Deep and Jack Harlow have all been added to the bill for next summer’s event.

The twin festivals will return between August 27-29 2021 and will feature six headliners and, for the first time, two main stages.

Advertisement

Stormzy and Catfish And The Bottlemen will headline the Friday night (August 27) in Reading and Saturday night in Leeds (28), following by Post Malone and Disclosure on the Saturday night in Reading (28) and Sunday night in Leeds (29).