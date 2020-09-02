Reading and Leeds Festivals add more acts to 2021 lineup

Following an initial announcement earlier this week, the organisers of Reading and Leeds Festivals have added five new acts to their 2021 line-up.
Charli XCX, Yungblud, Sigrid, Neck Deep and Jack Harlow have all been added to the bill for next summer’s event.
The twin festivals will return between August 27-29 2021 and will feature six headliners and, for the first time, two main stages.
Stormzy and Catfish And The Bottlemen will headline the Friday night (August 27) in Reading and Saturday night in Leeds (28), following by Post Malone and Disclosure on the Saturday night in Reading (28) and Sunday night in Leeds (29).
Liam Gallagher and Queens Of The Stone Age, meanwhile, will top the bill on Sunday night in Reading (29) and Friday night in Leeds (27).
Over the course of the weekend, they will be joined by the likes of Lewis Capaldi, Two Door Cinema Club, AJ Tracey, DaBaby, Doja Cat and more.
Tickets for Reading & Leeds 2021 will go on sale at 9am on Thursday (September 3) and will be available to purchase here.
Speaking to NME last week (August 28), organiser Melvin Benn said all attendees would be tested for coronavirus at the events. “We don’t need a vaccination because we can work through the problem with a really good testing regime,” he said. “We’ll be able to do this by next year.”