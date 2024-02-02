Reading Festival 2024 Saturday day tickets have sold out

Saturday tickets for Reading Festival 2024, which will see Lana Del Rey and Fred Again.. as headliners, have completely sold out.

The news of Reading festival’s sold-out date comes just one day after the announcement of more than 50 new names being added to the line-up – including the likes of Fontaines D.C., Reneé Rapp, Pendulum, Denzel Curry, Kenny Beats, Beabadoobee, Kenya Grace, Nia Archives, Two Door Cinema Club, Neck Deep, The Wombats, Ashnikko, David Kushner, Rachel Cinouriri, Hak Baker, The Last Dinner Party, Sonny Fodera and more.

Saturday at Reading will see the likes of the ‘Born To Die’ singer and DJ and producer Fred Again.. headline as part of UK-exclusive appearances. The sold-out Reading day will also see the likes of Raye, Bleachers, Courting, The Last Dinner Party and more perform.

Fred again.. will be making Reading & Leeds history as the first electronic artist to close the prestigious main stage, naming it as “the only UK festival I’m playing next year and is the first festival I ever went to.”

The festival previously shared the day splits and confirmed that Liam Gallagher, Catfish & The Bottlemen and Skrillex will play on Friday at Leeds and Sunday at Reading.

Fred Again.., Lana Del Rey, Raye and Digga D will perform on Sunday at Leeds, and on Saturday at Reading. Meanwhile, Blink-182, Gerry Cinnamon and Spiritbox will play on Saturday at Leeds and on Friday at Reading.

Elsewhere, Reading and Leeds festival have recently teased a new stage called ‘The Chevron’ for 2024 and appear to have dropped their two main stages.

The annual twin-site festival is set to return for the August Bank Holiday weekend. Tickets are on sale now for both locations and are available for purchase here (for Reading) and here (for Leeds).

The festival has teased “new and exciting changes”, and festival boss Melvin Benn, Managing Director of Festival Republic, gave some further information. “It’s thrilling to announce such an incredible range of groundbreaking artists who are shaping the music scene in real time. Reading & Leeds doesn’t stand still; our audience demands the best and our line up strives to reflect what people are currently listening to,” he explained.

“As the UK’s biggest and best music festival, Reading & Leeds is a unique and prestigious platform which attracts the world’s biggest artists. We’re proud to always be at the cutting edge and keen eyes may have spotted another evolution for the show on the poster; ‘The Chevron’ – details of which will be revealed soon.”