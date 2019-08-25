Reading Festival issues drug warning after Donkey Kong pills discovered on site

The warning comes a day after a teenage girl died of a suspected drug overdose at Leeds Festival

Reading Festival have issued a warning to festival-goers after it was discovered that some “high strength” drugs were in circulation at this year’s event.

The drugs found on the Richfield Avenue site were Donkey Kong pills – also known as 250mg MDMA tablets.

“Donkey Kong pills have been found in circulation at Reading,” a statement issued by festival organisers read. “These are very dangerous, high strength pills, up to 3 times the normal average adult dose.”

The festival later shared their drugs policy, tweeting: “Mixing drugs with other drugs / alcohol / prescription drugs can be very dangerous.”

The warning comes a day after it was reported that a teenager had died of a suspected drug overdose at Reading’s twin festival in Leeds.

West Yorkshire Police were called to the festival following a report that a teenager had died on site during the early hours of Saturday morning (August 24).

“To say we are deeply saddened about this tragedy, is an understatement,” said Festival Republic Director Melvin Benn. “At this point, we implore the media to respect the family’s wishes of privacy at this devastating time. The West Yorkshire Police have taken action against those that may have supplied the drugs, and we will continue to work with them as usual.”

He added: “I would like to take this opportunity to remind anyone attending Reading and Leeds Festival that there is no safe way to take prohibited drugs and there are no safe prohibited drugs.”