Reading Festival sells out after organisers confirm it will go ahead in August

Reading Festival has sold out, less than two days after organisers confirmed that it will be going ahead this summer.

The festival and its sister event in Leeds will go ahead across the August Bank Holiday weekend, after the government outlined plans for England to gradually exit lockdown by the end of June.

Posting on Twitter last night (February 25), the festival’s official Twitter account confirmed that both weekend and day tickets have now sold out for Reading.

Weekend tickets have also sold out for Leeds, alongside day tickets for Saturday August 28 – when Stormzy is expected to headline the event.

Other headline performances will come from the likes of Liam Gallagher, Post Malone, Catfish & The Bottlemen and Queens of The Stone Age.

Reading Festival is SOLD OUT 🍻 Leeds Weekend and Saturday SOLD OUT 🍻 Limited Friday and Sunday for LEEDS left 🎉 https://t.co/se3B02oFyj pic.twitter.com/HEEngUEjrz — Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) February 25, 2021

Organisers confirmed the event by telling fans they “can’t wait to get back in the fields”, alongside a clip which shared footage of classic performances from past years.

“Reading and Leeds 2021. Following the government’s recent announcement, we can’t wait to get back to the fields this summer. LET’S GO,” they wrote in a tweet.