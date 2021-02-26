Reading Festival sells out after organisers confirm it will go ahead in August

Reading Festival has sold out, less than two days after organisers confirmed that it will be going ahead this summer.
The festival and its sister event in Leeds will go ahead across the August Bank Holiday weekend, after the government outlined plans for England to gradually exit lockdown by the end of June.
Posting on Twitter last night (February 25), the festival’s official Twitter account confirmed that both weekend and day tickets have now sold out for Reading.
Weekend tickets have also sold out for Leeds, alongside day tickets for Saturday August 28 – when Stormzy is expected to headline the event.
Other headline performances will come from the likes of Liam Gallagher, Post Malone, Catfish & The Bottlemen and Queens of The Stone Age.
Reading Festival is SOLD OUT 🍻 Leeds Weekend and Saturday SOLD OUT 🍻 Limited Friday and Sunday for LEEDS left 🎉 https://t.co/se3B02oFyj pic.twitter.com/HEEngUEjrz
— Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) February 25, 2021
Organisers confirmed the event by telling fans they “can’t wait to get back in the fields”, alongside a clip which shared footage of classic performances from past years.
“Reading and Leeds 2021. Following the government’s recent announcement, we can’t wait to get back to the fields this summer. LET’S GO,” they wrote in a tweet.
It comes after the government confirmed that they will “aim to remove all legal limits on social contact” by June 21. Before that, outdoor hospitality, such as pubs and outdoor dining, could reopen on April 12, with indoor hospitality following on May 17.
The latter date is also the first point where live events could return, although limited capacities and social distancing may still be required.
After June 21, all other restrictions should be removed – however, the roadmap is reliant on vaccinations going to plan, COVID-19 variants not causing new problems, and the infection rate lowering.
Earlier this year, Reading & Leeds boss Melvin Benn told NME he was “super confident” about the event taking place.
“If everyone over the age of 60, or definitely the age of 50, is vaccinated by the end of May, then Jesus – there should be no stopping us,” Benn told NME. “Imagine what fun it’s going to be. It’s going to be bloody awesome, isn’t it? Rain or shine, being out in that field with thousands of people, wherever it is, watching any band or your favourite band, I just can’t wait. It’s mouth-watering just to think about.”
This comes after he previously stated that “everyone could be tested” at the event if required.
The festival was previously forced to abandon its 2020 edition, after the virus forced the widespread cancellation of live music.
Benn has also said he is hopeful that Latitude Festival and Wireless, which are also operated by Festival Republic, will go ahead.