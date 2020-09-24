Reading & Leeds 2021 add more names and announce day splits and day tickets

Reading & Leeds Festival 2021 have announced the likes of The Wombats, Nova Twins, Gerry Cinnamon and Girl In Red as new additions to the bill – as well as revealing the day splits to the line-up and putting day tickets on sale.

Having previously revealed that next year’s edition of the twin-city festival will feature two main stages and six headliners – as well as announcing that Stormzy, Liam Gallagher, Post Malone, Catfish & The Bottlemen, Disclosure and Queens Of The Stone Age will top the bill – now R&L have also confirmed that Gallows, Cinnamon, Girl In Red, Hot Milk, Ivorian Doll, KSI, Niko B, Nova Twins, Solardo, Sports Team and The Wombats will also perform.

Both day tickets and weekend tickets are now on sale here, and the line-up splits for each day have been shared:

The full line-up so far is:

FRIDAY READING/SATURDAY LEEDS

AJ Tracey

Ashnikko

Catfish & The Bottlemen

Dreya Mac

Gallows

Jack Harlow

Lewis Capaldi

Mabel

Madison Beer

MK

Nova Twins

Sports Team

Stormzy

SATURDAY READING/SUNDAY LEEDS

Beabadoobee

DaBaby

Disclosure

Dojo Cat

Fever 33

Post Malone

Sigrid

Solardo

The Wombats

Two Door Cinema Club

SUNDAY READING/FRIDAY LEEDS

100 Gecs

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

Bloxx

Charli XCX

Crucast

Gerry Cinnamon

Girl In Red

Hot Milk

Ivorian Doll

KSI

Liam Gallagher

Lyra

Neck Deep

Niko B

Queens Of The Stone Age

Sofi Tukker

Yungblud

Reading & Leeds Festival 2021 will take place from August 27-29.

After this year’s edition was cancelled due to COVID-19, Reading & Leeds boss Melvin Benn has revealed that “everyone will be tested” for coronavirus at next year’s festival.