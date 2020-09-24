Reading & Leeds 2021 add more names and announce day splits and day tickets

Reading & Leeds Festival 2021 have announced the likes of The Wombats, Nova Twins, Gerry Cinnamon and Girl In Red as new additions to the bill – as well as revealing the day splits to the line-up and putting day tickets on sale.
Having previously revealed that next year’s edition of the twin-city festival will feature two main stages and six headliners – as well as announcing that Stormzy, Liam Gallagher, Post Malone, Catfish & The Bottlemen, Disclosure and Queens Of The Stone Age will top the bill – now R&L have also confirmed that Gallows, Cinnamon, Girl In Red, Hot Milk, Ivorian Doll, KSI, Niko B, Nova Twins, Solardo, Sports Team and The Wombats will also perform.
Both day tickets and weekend tickets are now on sale here, and the line-up splits for each day have been shared:
The full line-up so far is:
FRIDAY READING/SATURDAY LEEDS
AJ Tracey
Ashnikko
Catfish & The Bottlemen
Dreya Mac
Gallows
Jack Harlow
Lewis Capaldi
Mabel
Madison Beer
MK
Nova Twins
Sports Team
Stormzy
SATURDAY READING/SUNDAY LEEDS
Beabadoobee
DaBaby
Disclosure
Dojo Cat
Fever 33
Post Malone
Sigrid
Solardo
The Wombats
Two Door Cinema Club
SUNDAY READING/FRIDAY LEEDS
100 Gecs
Bad Boy Chiller Crew
Bloxx
Charli XCX
Crucast
Gerry Cinnamon
Girl In Red
Hot Milk
Ivorian Doll
KSI
Liam Gallagher
Lyra
Neck Deep
Niko B
Queens Of The Stone Age
Sofi Tukker
Yungblud
Reading & Leeds Festival 2021 will take place from August 27-29.
After this year’s edition was cancelled due to COVID-19, Reading & Leeds boss Melvin Benn has revealed that “everyone will be tested” for coronavirus at next year’s festival.