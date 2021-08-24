Check out the stage times for Reading & Leeds 2021

Reading & Leeds festivals return after two years this weekend, and it’s time to get planning who you’re going to see and when. Check out the full stage and performance times for both festivals below.

For the first time ever, the joint bank holiday festivals will have two main stages and six headliners, with Biffy Clyro, Liam Gallagher, Stormzy, Disclosure, Post Malone and Catfish & The Bottlemen all topping the bill.

The weather forecast looks good, so now that’s all that’s left to do is to get prepared for the weekend.

Advertisement

Ahead of the festivals, the official Reading website along with Leeds Festival have shared the stage times for each act. See below for a breakdown of where and when you can catch them all both up north and the sister site down south.

These times are subject to change.

READING FESTIVAL

Friday August 27

Main Stage East

12:45 – 13:10: Demob Happy

13:50 – 14:30: Inhaler

15:05 – 15:35: MoStack

16:30 – 17:10: Declan McKenna

18:00 – 18:45: Mabel

19:45 – 20:30: AJ Tracey

22:00 – 23:20: Stormzy

Main Stage West

12:05 – 12:50: Nothing But Thieves

13:15 – 13:45: The Snuts

14:35 – 15:05: Sports Team

15:40 – 16:25: Sea Girls

17:15 – 17:55: Aitch

18:50 – 19:40: Sam Fender

20:35 – 21:55: Catfish and the Bottlemen

Dance Stage

12:00 – 12:30: Kara Marni

12:45 – 13:15: Gracey

13:30 – 14:00: Lowes

14:25 – 14:55: JC Stewart

15:15 – 15:55: Mimi Webb

16:05 – 16:45: 220 Kid

16:45 – 17:25: Noizu

17:30 – 18:10: Prospa

18:15 – 19:00: Franky Wah

19:05 – 20:05: Dom Dolla

20:10 – 21:15: Hybrid Minds

21:45 – 23:15: MK

Advertisement

The Lock Up

12:05 – 12:30: Punkband

12:55 – 13:25: Chapter and Verse

13:45 – 14:15: Bad Nerves

15:30 – 16:05: Grace McKagan

16:25 – 16:55: Wargasm

17:15 – 17:45: Dana Dentata

19:00 – 19:30: Nova Twins

19:50 – 20:25: Yonaka

20:50 – 21:20: Ashnikko

21:45 – 22:20: Boston Manor

22:45 – 23:30: Dinosaur Pile-Up

1xtra Stage

12:10 – 12:40: DJ Tiiny

12:45 – 13:15: AntsLive

13:30 – 14:00: Dreya Mac

14:15 – 14:45: Tia Carys

15:00 – 15:30: Blanco

15:45 – 16:15: Shaybo

16:30 – 17:00: Tiffany Calver

17:15 – 17:45: Backroad Gee

18:05 – 18:35: Ivorian Doll

18:55 – 19:30: Meekz

19:55 – 20:30: Ghetts

20:55 – 21:40: Jack Harlow

BBC Music Introducing Stage

13:50 – 14:10: Dea Matrona

14:15 – 14:35: FFSYTHO

15:05 – 15:25: LVRA

16:25 – 16:45: Lady Ice

16:55 – 17:15: The Rills

17:55 – 18:15: Graft

18:30 – 18:50: Tayo Sound

19:40 – 20:00: Downtown Kayoto

20:10 – 20:35: Low Hummer

Saturday August 28

Main Stage East

13:00 – 13:30: The Academic

14:10 – 14:40: Easy Life

15:20 – 15:50: Beabadoobee

16:40 – 17:20: Sigrid

18:10 – 18:50: The Kid LAROI

19:50 – 20:40: Two Door Cinema Club

22:05 – 23:20: Post Malone

Main Stage West

12:25 – 12:55: The Hara

13:35 – 14:05: Fever 333

14:45 – 15:15: I Don’t Know How But They Found Me

15:55 – 16:35: Becky Hill

17:25 – 18:05: Slowthai

18:55 – 19:45: The Wombats

20:45 – 22:00: Disclosure

Dance Stage

12:00 – 12:30: Noisy

12:45 – 13:15: Will Joseph Cook

13:35 – 14:05: KennyHoopla

14:20 – 14:50: Alfie Tempelman

15:05 – 15:35: Thomas Headon

15:55 – 16:35: Syreeta

16:40 – 17:20: Chaya

17:25 – 18:05: James Organ

18:10 – 19:00: Danny Howard

19:10 – 20:10: Hannah Wants

20:20 – 21:35: Sonny Fodera

21:45 – 23:15: Solardo

The Pit

12:00 – 12:30: Gender Roles

12:45 – 13:15: Dead Poet Society

13:30 – 14:00: Macca Wiles

15:05 – 15:35: Jazmin Bean

15:55 – 16:25: Bob Vylan

16:45 – 17:20: Badflower

18:35 – 19:10: Loathe

19:35 – 20:10: City Morgue

20:35 – 21:10: Holding Absence

21:35 – 22:15: Creeper

22:40 – 23:30: Fever 333

1xtra Stage

12:05 – 12:25: Keedz

12:30 – 13:00: Kenny Allstar

13:15 – 13:35: Mastermind

13:50 – 14:20: Che Lingo

14:35 – 15:05: Trillary Banks

15:20 – 15:50: DJ Target

16:05 – 16:35: Miss LaFamilia

16:55 – 17:30: S1mba

17:55 – 18:30: M24

18:55 – 19:30: Central Cee

19:55 – 20:30: Tion Wayne

20:55 – 21:40: Tyga

BBC Music Introducing Stage

12:05 – 12:25: Mega

12:55 – 13:15: Police Car Collective

14:05 – 14:25: Bonnie Kemplay

16:35 – 16:55: Low Girl

17:05 – 17:25: Claudia Valentina

18:05 – 18:25: Finn Askew

18:35 – 18:55: Master Peace

19:45 – 20:10: Bull

20:20 – 20:40: Calva Louise

Saturday August 29

Main Stage East

12:35 – 13:10: The Struts

13:50 – 14:25: The Hunna

15:10 – 15:45: KSI

16:35 – 17:10: Tom Grennan

18:05 – 18:45: Wolf Alice

19:45 – 20:35: Gerry Cinnamon

22:00 – 23:20: Liam Gallagher

Main Stage West

12:00 – 12:30: Hot Milk

13:15 – 13:45: Russ Millions

14:30 – 15:05: Neck Deep

15:50 – 16:25: Arizona Zervas

17:15 – 18:00: Blossoms

18:50 – 19:35: Yungblud

20:40 – 21:55: Biffy Clyro

Dance Stage

12:00 – 12:25: Flawes

12:40 – 13:10: Sam Tompkins

13:25 – 13:55: Niko B

14:15 – 14:50: Bad Boy Chiller Crew

15:05 – 15:35: L Devine

15:45 – 16:30: Ama

16:30 – 17:15: Harriet Jaxxson

17:20 – 18:10: Koven

18:15 – 19:10: Nathan Dawe

19:15 – 20:15: Shy FX

20:15 – 23:15: Crucast

Festival Republic Stage

12:10 – 12:40: Blondes

13:00 – 13:30: Lucy Blue

13:50 – 14:25: Sophie and the Giants

14:45 – 15:20: Lyra

15:40 – 16:15: Baby Queen

17:35 – 18:10: Bloxx

18:35 – 19:10: Mae Muller

19:35 – 20:10: Holly Humberstone

20:35 – 21:10: Bakar

22:40 – 23:30: Girl in Red

1xtra Stage

12:00 – 12:30: Kasien

12:45 – 13:15: Kam-Bu

13:30 – 14:00: French The Kid

14:15 – 14:45: Aystar

15:00 – 15:30: Sam Wise

15:45 – 16:15: Cole LC

16:30 – 17:00: S-X

17:20 – 17:50: Abra Cadabra

18:10 – 18:45: Darkoo

19:05 – 19:40: Swarmz

20:05 – 20:40: M1llionz

21:05 – 21:50: Digga D

22:15 – 23:00: OFB

BBC Music Introducing Stage

12:30 – 12:50: Andrew Cushin

13:45 – 14:05: Fur

14:25 – 14:55: Lauran Hibberd

15:30 – 15:50: Meg Ward

18:00 – 18:20: Stone

18:30 – 18:50: Yard Act

19:40 – 20:05: Berwyn

20:15 – 20:40: Josie Man

LEEDS FESTIVAL

Friday August 27

Main Stage East

12:30 – 13:00: The Struts

13:35 – 14:10: The Hunna

14:50 – 15:25: KSI

16:10 – 16:45: Tom Grennan

17:35 – 18:15: Wolf Alice

19:15 – 20:05: Gerry Cinnamon

21:30 – 22:45: Liam Gallagher

Main Stage West

12:00 – 12:30: Hot Milk

13:00 – 13:30: Russ Millions

14:15 – 14:45: Neck Deep

15:30 – 16:05: Arizona Zervas

16:50 – 17:30: Blossoms

18:20 – 19:10: Yungblud

20:10 – 21:25: Biffy Clyro

BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage

12:00 – 12:25: Flawes

12:40 – 13:10: Sam Tompkins

13:25 – 13:55: Niko B

14:15 – 14:45: Bad Boy Chiller Crew

15:00 – 15:30: L Devine

15:40 – 16:20: Ama

16:25 – 17:05: Harriet Jaxxon

17:10 – 17:55: Koven

18:00 – 18:45: Nathan Dawe

18:50 – 19:45: Shy FX

19:45 – 22:40: Crucast

BBC Radio 1Xtra Stage

12:00 – 12:30: Kasien

12:45 – 13:15: Kam-Bu

13:30 – 14:00: French the Kid

14:15 – 14:45: Aystar

15:00 – 15:30: Sam Wise

15:45 – 16:15: Cole LC

16:30 – 17:00: S-X

17:20 – 17:50: Abra Cadabra

18:10 – 18:45: Darkoo

19:05 – 19:40: Swarmz

20:05 – 20:40: M1llionz

21:05 – 21:50: OFB

22:15 – 23:00: Digga D

Festival Republic Stage

12:00 – 12:30: Blondes

12:50 – 13:20: Lucy Blue

13:40 – 14:10: Sophie and the Giants

14:30 – 15:05: Lyra

15:25 – 16:00: Baby Queen

17:15 – 17:50: Bloxx

18:10 – 18:45: Mae Muller

19:05 – 19:40: Holly Humberstone

20:05 – 20:40: Bakar

22:10 – 23:00: Girl in Red

BBCMusic Introducing Stage

13:20 – 13:45: Andrew Cushin

14:00 – 14:25: Fur

14:45 – 15:10: Lauran Hibberd

15:30 – 15:55: Ffsytho?!

17:10 – 17:35: Stone

17:55 – 18:20: Alfie Indra

18:40 – 19:05: Yard Act

19:25 – 19:50: Berwyn

20:10 – 20:35: Josie Man

Saturday August 28

Main Stage East

12:45 – 13:10: Demob Happy

13:40 – 14:20: Inhaler

14:50 – 15:20: MoStack

16:00 – 16:40: Declan McKenna

17:30 – 18:15: Mabel

19:15 – 20:00: AJ Tracey

21:30 – 22:45: Stormzy

Main Stage West

12:00 – 12:45: Nothing But Thieves

13:10 – 13:40: The Snuts

14:20 – 14:50: Sports Team

15:20 – 16:00: Sea Girls

16:45 – 17:25: Aitch

18:20 – 19:10: Sam Fender

20:05 – 21:25: Catfish and the Bottlemen

BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage

12:00 – 12:30: Kara Marni

12:45 – 13:15: Gracey

13:30 – 14:00: Lowes

14:25 – 14:55: JC Stewart

15:15 – 15:55: Mimi Webb

16:05 – 16:45: 220 Kid

16:45 – 17:25: Noizu

17:30 – 18:10: Prospa

18:15 – 18:55: Franky Wah

19:00 – 19:45: Dom Dolla

19:50 – 20:50: Hybrid Minds

21:15 – 22:40: MK

BBC Radio 1Xtra Stage

11:55 – 12:25: DJ Tiiny

12:30 – 13:00: AntsLive

13:15 – 13:45: Dreya Mac

14:00 – 14:30: Tia Carys

14:45 – 15:15: Blanco

15:30 – 16:00: Shaybo

16:15 – 16:45: Tiffany Calver

17:00 – 17:30: Backroad Gee

17:45 – 18:15: Ivorian Doll

18:35 – 19:10: Meekz

19:30 – 20:05: Ghetts

20:30 – 21:15: Jack Harlow

The Lock Up

12:30 – 12:55: Punkband

13:15 – 13:40: Chapter and Verse

14:00 – 14:25: Bad Nerves

15:40 – 16:15: Grace McKagan

16:35 – 17:05: Wargasm

17:25 – 17:50: Dana Dentata

18:15 – 18:40: Nova Twins

19:05 – 19:40: Yonaka

20:05 – 20:40: Ashnikko

21:05 – 21:45: Boston Manor

22:15 – 23:00: Dinosaur Pile-Up

BBCMusic Introducing Stage

12:30 – 12:55: Dea Matrona

13:15 – 13:40: Lvra

14:00 – 14:25: Ffsytho?!

14:45 – 15:10: Lady Ice

16:25 – 16:50: The Rills

17:10 – 17:35: Graft

17:55 – 18:20: Meg Ward

18:40 – 19:05: Tayo Sound

19:25 – 19:50: Downtown Kayoto

20:10 – 20:35: Low Hummer

Sunday August 29

Main Stage East

12:30 – 13:00: The Academic

13:40 – 14:10: Easy Life

14:50 – 15:20: Beabadoobee

16:10 – 16:50: Sigrid

17:40 – 18:20: The Kid Laroi

19:20 – 20:10: Two Door Cinema Club

21:35 – 22:45: Post Malone

Main Stage West

12:00 – 12:30: The Hara

13:05 – 13:35: Fever 333

14:15 – 14:45: I Don’t Know How But They Found Me

15:25 – 16:05: Becky Hill

16:55 – 17:35: Slowthai

18:25 – 19:15: The Wombats

20:15 – 21:30: Disclosure

BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage

12:00 – 12:30: Noisy

12:45 – 13:15: Will Joseph Cook

13:35 – 14:05: KennyHoopla

14:20 – 14:50: Alfie Templeman

15:05 – 15:40: Thomas Headon

15:55 – 16:45: Hannah Wants

16:50 – 17:30: Chaya

17:35 – 18:15: James Organ

18:20 – 19:05: Danny Howard

19:15 – 19:55: Syreeta

20:05 – 21:20: Sonny Fodera

21:30 – 22:40: Solardo

BBC Radio 1Xtra Stage

12:00 – 12:20: Keedz

12:25 – 12:55: Kenny Allstar

13:10 – 13:30: Mastermind

13:45 – 14:15: Che Lingo

14:30 – 15:00: Trillary Banks

15:15 – 15:45: DJ Target

16:00 – 16:30: Miss LaFamilia

16:45 – 17:15: S1mba

17:30 – 18:05: M24

18:30 – 19:05: Central Cee

19:30 – 20:05: Tion Wayne

20:30 – 21:55: Tyga

The Pit

12:00 – 12:25: Gender Roles

12:40 – 13:05: Dead Poet Society

13:20 – 13:45: Macca Wiles

14:45 – 15:15: Jazmin Bean

15:35 – 16:05: Bob Vylan

16:25 – 16:55: Badflower

18:05 – 18:40: Loathe

19:00 – 19:35: City Morgue

20:00 – 20:35: Holding Absence

21:00 – 21:40: Creeper

22:10 – 23:00: Fever 333

BBCMusic Introducing Stage

13:15 – 13:45: Mega

14:05 – 14:30: Police Car Collective

14:50 – 15:15: Bonnie Kemplay

15:35 – 16:00: Low Girl

16:20 – 16:45: Claudia Valentina

17:05 – 17:30: Finn Askew

17:50 – 18:15: Master Peace

18:35 – 19:00: Bull

19:20 – 19:45: Calva Louise

Check back at NME here for the latest news, reviews, interviews, photos and more from Reading & Leeds 2021.