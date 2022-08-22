Check out the full stage times for Reading & Leeds 2022

The full stage and set times have been revealed for Reading & Leeds 2022. Check them out below.

The twin site festival returns this weekend (August 26-28) with headliners including Arctic Monkeys, The 1975, Halsey, Dave, Megan Thee Stallion, Bring Me The Horizon and more across two main stages.

In recent weeks, The 1975 were announced as last-minute headliners for Reading & Leeds 2022 after Rage Against The Machine were forced to pull out.

Last week (August 11) saw RATM cancel their upcoming UK and European headline tour due to frontman Zack de la Rocha’s ongoing leg injury. He’s been given “medical guidance” not to proceed with performing beyond the band’s run of dates in New York, which concluded last weekend (August 14).

Elsewhere, Måneskin and Jack Harlow both pulled out of this year’s festivals due to “scheduling conflicts.”

Last week, festival organisers released a statement saying they were “saddened” after it emerged that Måneskin and Harlow had pulled out of this year’s festival in order to attend the MTV VMAs. Their replacements were announced as Charli XCX and AJ Tracey.

Ahead of the festivals, the official Reading website along with Leeds Festival have shared the stage times for each act. See full stage times for every day and every stage across both festivals below.

Meanwhile, check out the latest weather forecast for Reading & Leeds 2022 here.

These times are subject to change.

READING FESTIVAL

Friday August 26

Main Stage East

12:20 – 13:05: Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes

13:50 – 14:20: Black Honey

15:20 – 15:55: Griff

16:45 – 17:25: Circa Waves

18:20 – 19:05: Little Simz

20:10 – 20:50: Polo G

22:00 – 23:20: Dave

Main Stage West

13:10 – 13:40: bbno$

14:30 – 15:10: Wallows

16:00 – 16:35: Joy Crookes

17:30 – 18:15: All Time Low

19:10 – 20:05: Glass Animals

20:55 – 21:55: Megan Thee Stallion

Dance Stage

12:05 – 12:35: Joey Valence & Brae

12:55 – 13:25: Piri & Tommy

13:45 – 14:25: Everyone You Know

14:45 – 15:25: Bakar

15:45 – 16:25: PinkPantheress

16:40 – 17:40: Nia Archives

17:45 – 18:45: Meg Ward

18:50 – 19:50: Jaguar

19:55 – 21:10: Biscits

21:45 – 23:15: Gorgon City

Festival Republic Stage

12:30 – 12:55: Beauty School Drop Out

13:20 – 13:45: The Scratch

14:10 – 14:45: Witch Fever

15:00 – 15:35: Scene Queen

15:50 – 16:25: Kid Kapichi

16:40 – 17:15: Tigercub

17:30 – 18:05: Sick Joy

18:25 – 19:00: Tigress

19:20 – 19:55: cleopatrick

20:15 – 20:50: As It Is

21:25 – 22:00: TBA

22:25 – 23:25: Fever 333

1xtra Stage

13:40 – 14:10: Kasst x AJFrmThe8

14:25 – 14:55: Queen Millz

15:10 – 15:40: Sir Spyro

15:55 – 16:25: Jords

16:40 – 17:00: Hazey

17:00 – 17:35: Fumez The Engineer

18:00 – 18:30: Morrisson

18:55 – 19:25: Knucks

19:50 – 20:25: Potter Payper

20:55 – 21:45: Pa Salieu

BBC Music Introducing Stage

12:50 – 13:10: Honeyglaze

13:45 – 14:05: Flowerovlove

14:10 – 14:30: Sisi

15:25 – 16:00: DEADLETTER

17:10 – 17:30: Caity Baser

18:15 – 18:35: Dolores Forever

18:50 – 19:10: Priestgate

20:05 – 20:25: BILK

20:35 – 20:55: Dan D’Lion

Saturday August 27

Main Stage East

13:25 – 13:55: Dayglow

14:45 – 15:20: The Lathums

16:15 – 16:45: AJ Tracey

17:40 – 18:25: Fontaines D.C.

19:30 – 20:20: Wolf Alice

21:50 – 23:20: Arctic Monkeys

Main Stage West

12:45 – 13:15: The Sherlocks

14:05 – 14:35: De’Wayne

15:30 – 16:05: Poppy

16:50 – 17:35: Enter Shikari

18:30 – 19:20: D-Block Europe

20:25 – 21:40: Bring Me The Horizon

Dance Stage

12:00 – 12:30: Police Car Collective

12:50 – 13:20: Gus Dapperton

13:40 – 14:15: Tai Verdes

14:35 – 15:10: Madison Beer

15:20 – 15:55: Ama

16:05 – 16:40: Luude

16:50 – 17:25: Tommy Farrow

17:35 – 18:20: Obskür

18:25 – 19:15: A.M.C ft Phantom

20:40 – 21:40: Sigma

21:45 – 23:15: Wilkinson

Festival Republic Stage

12:00 – 12:30: Thumper

12:50 – 13:25: Static Dress

13:40 – 14:10: Skinner Brothers

14:30 – 15:05: Taipai Houston

15:20 – 15:55: Kid Brunswick

16:10 – 16:45: Sueco

17:00 – 17:35: Cassyette

17:50 – 18:25: Carolesdaughter

18:50 – 19:25: Ho99o9

19:50 – 20:35: TBA

1xtra Stage

13:40 – 14:10: NUKULUK

14:20 – 14:50: JBEE

15:00 – 15:30: Crystal Millz

15:40 – 16:15: French The Kid

16:20 – 16:50: Ojerime

17:30 – 18:00: DJ Target

18:20 – 18:55: SwitchOTR

19:15 – 19:45: Country Dons

20:10 – 20:50: JPEGMafia

21:15 – 21:50: Unknown T

22:20 – 23:15: Krept & Konan

BBC Music Introducing Stage

12:25 – 12:45: Corella

13:20 – 13:40: Gabe Coulter

13:45 – 14:05: Jazmine Flowers

15:10 – 15:40: Alissic

16:30 – 16:50: BEMZ

17:35 – 17:55: Grove

18:10 – 18:30: Christian Alexander

19:25 – 19:45: Joesef

20:05 – 20:25: Uninvited

Sunday August 28

Main Stage East

12:00 – 12:30: Mallrat

13:20 – 13:50: Willow

14:40 – 15:15: Denzel Curry

16:05 – 16:45: Pale Waves

17:35 – 18:25: Run The Jewels

19:30 – 20:20: Charli XCX

21:50 – 23:20: The 1975

Main Stage West

12:35 – 13:05: The K’s

13:45 – 14:15: Bru-C

15:20 – 15:55: Bad Boy Chiller Crew

16:40 – 17:20: DMA’s

18:25 – 19:15: Bastille

20:25 – 21:40: Halsey

Dance Stage

12:00 – 12:30: Sad Night Dynamite

12:50 – 13:20: Dylan

14:20 – 15:00: Gayle

15:20 – 16:00: 100 gecs

16:20 – 17:00: Ashnikko

17:20 – 18:00: The Stickmen Project

18:10 – 18:45: TS7

19:00 – 20:00: Kanine

20:05 – 21:20: Bou

21:45 – 23:15: Hybrid Minds

Festival Republic Stage

12:20 – 12:50: CVC

13:10 – 13:40: Brooke Combe

14:00 – 14:30: Abby Roberts

14:50 – 15:20: Daisy Brain

15:40 – 16:10: The Native

16:30 – 17:00: Courting

17:20 – 17:50: Crawlers

18:10 – 18:50: Beabadoobee

19:10 – 19:45: The Blinders

20:00 – 20:35: Chloe Moriondo

20:50 – 21:25: Stone

21:40 – 22:15: Role Model

1xtra Stage

14:30 – 15:00: Joe Unknown

15:10 – 15:40: Mnelia

15:50 – 16:20: Wes Nelson

16:30 – 17:00: Mugun

17:15 – 17:45: V.I.C

18:00 – 18:30: M’Way

18:35 – 19:05: Comfy

20:25 – 21:00: A1 x J1

21:20 – 22:00: Danny Brown

22:25 – 23:10: ArrDee

BBC Music Introducing Stage

12:20 – 12:40: Just Wondering

13:15 – 13:35: Boy Bleach

13:40 – 14:00: Meduulla

16:00 – 16:20: EMBY

16:30 – 16:50: Panic Shack

17:35 – 17:55: LICE

18:10 – 18:30: Anorak Patch

19:25 – 19:45: Claudia Valentina

20:00 – 20:20: Miso Extra

LEEDS FESTIVAL

Friday August 26

Main Stage East

12:00 – 12:30: Mallrat

13:10 – 13:45: Willow

14:30 – 15:05: Denzel Curry

15:50 – 16:25: Pale Waves

17:20 – 18:05: Run the Jewels

19:00 – 19:45: Charli XCX

21:20 – 22:50: The 1975

Main Stage West

12:35 – 13:05: The K’s

13:50 – 14:20: Bru-C

15:10 – 15:45: Bad Boy Chiller Crew

16:30 – 17:10: DMA’s

18:05 – 18:55: Bastille

19:50 – 21:05: Halsey

BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage

12:00 – 12:35: Sad Night Dynamite

12:55 – 13:30: Dylan

13:50 – 14:30: Gayle

14:50 – 15:30: 100 Gecs

15:50 – 16:35: Ashnikko

16:50 – 17:35: The Stickmen Project

17:40 – 18:25: TS7 (live)

18:30 – 19:30: Kanine

19:35 – 20:50: Bou

21:15 – 22:45: Hybrid Minds

BBC Radio 1Xtra Stage

13:30 – 14:00: Joe Unknown

14:15 – 14:45: Mnelia

15:00 – 15:30: Wes Nelson

15:45 – 16:15: Mugun

16:30 – 17:00: V.I.C.

17:20 – 17:50: M’Way

18:10 – 18:45: Comfy

19:05 – 19:40: LD

20:05 – 20:40: A1 x J1

21:05 – 21:50: Danny Brown

22:15 – 23:00: ArrDee

Festival Republic Stage

12:00 – 12:25: CVC

12:40 – 13:10: Brooke Combe

13:30 – 14:00: Abby Roberts

14:20 – 14:50: Daisy Brain

15:10 – 15:40: The Native

16:00 – 17:30: Courting

16:50 – 17:20: Crawlers

17:40 – 18:20: Beabadoobee

18:40 – 19:10: The Blinders

19:30 – 20:00: Chloe Moriondo

20:20 – 20:40: Stone

21:10 – 21:40: Role Model

BBCMusic Introducing Stage

12:30 – 13:00: Just Wondering

13:20 – 13:50: Boy Bleach

14:10 – 14:40: Meduulla

15:00 – 15:30: EMBY

15:50 – 16:20: Panic Shack

16:40 – 17:10: LICE

17:30 – 18:00: Anorak Patch

18:20 – 18:50: Claudia Valentina

19:10 – 19:40: Miso Extra

Saturday August 27

Main Stage East

12:00 – 12:35: Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes

13:20 – 13:55: Black Honey

14:40 – 15:10: Griff

16:00 – 16:40: Circa Waves

17:35 – 18:20: Little Simz

19:30 – 20:10: Polo G

21:30 – 22:45: Dave

Main Stage West

12:40 – 13:10: bbno$

14:00 – 14:30: Wallows

15:20 – 15:50: Joy Crookes

16:45 – 17:30: All Time Low

18:30 – 19:20: Glass Animals

20:20 – 21:20: Megan Thee Stallion

BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage

12:45 – 13:15: Joey Valence & Brae

13:35 – 14:05: Piri & Tommy

14:25 – 14:55: Everyone You Know

15:15 – 15:55: Bakar

16:25 – 17:05: PinkPantheress

17:35 – 18:20: Nia Archives

18:30 – 19:10: Meg Ward

19:20 – 20:05: Jaguar

20:15 – 21:15: Biscits

21:30 – 23:00: Gorgon City

Festival Republic Stage

12:00 – 12:30: Beauty School Dropout

13:00 – 13:30: The Scratch

14:00 – 14:30: Witch Fever

15:00 – 15:30: Scene Queen

16:00 – 16:30: Kid Kapichi

17:00 – 17:30: Tigercub

18:00 – 18:30: Sick Joy

19:00 – 19:30: Tigress

20:00 – 20:35: Cleopatrick

21:05 – 21:45: As It Is

22:15 – 23:00: Fever 333

BBC Radio 1Xtra Stage

13:00 – 13:30: Kasst x AJFrmThe8

14:00 – 14:30: Queen Millz

15:00 – 15:30: Sir Spyro

16:00 – 16:30: Jords

17:00 – 17:30: Hazey

18:00 – 18:35: Fumez the Engineer

19:05 – 19:40: Morrisson

20:05 – 20:40: Knucks

21:05 – 21:50: Potter Payper

22:15 – 23:00: Pa Salieu

BBCMusic Introducing Stage

13:30 – 13:50: Honeyglaze

14:30 – 14:50: Flowerovlove

15:00 – 15:20: Sisi

15:55 – 16:15: DEADLETTER

16:30 – 16:50: CaitY Baser

17:40 – 18:00: Dolores Forever

18:15 – 18:35: Priestgate

19:35 – 19:55: BILK

20:10 – 20:30: Dan D’Lion

Sunday August 28

Main Stage East

12:40 – 13:10: Dayglow

14:00 – 14:30: The Lathums

15:25 – 16:05: AJ Tracey

17:05 – 17:45: Fontaines D.C.

18:55 – 19:45: Wolf Alice

21:20 – 22:50: Arctic Monkeys

Main Stage West

12:00 – 12:30: The Sherlocks

13:20 – 13:50: De’Wayne

14:40 – 15:10: Poppy

16:15 – 16:55: Enter Shikari

17:55 – 18:45: D-Block Europe

19:50 – 21:05: Bring Me the Horizon

BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage

12:00 – 12:30: Police Car Collective

12:40 – 13:30: Gus Dapperton

13:30 – 14:00: Tai Verdes

14:25 – 14:55: Madison Beer

15:10 – 15:40: AMA

15:50 – 16:10: Luude

16:30 – 17:10: Tommy Farrow

17:15 – 18:55: Tai Verdes

18:00 – 19:00: A.M.C. ft Phantom

20:10 – 21:25: Sigma

21:15 – 22:30: Wilkinson

Festival Republic Stage

12:00 – 12:30: Thumper

12:50 – 13:20: Static Dress

13:40 – 14:15: The Skinner Brothers

14:30 – 15:00: Taipei Houston

15:20 – 15:50: Kid Brunswick

16:10 – 16:40: Sueco

17:00 – 17:35: Cassyette

17:50 – 18:25: CarolesDaughter

18:50 – 19:20: Ho99o9

BBC Radio 1Xtra Stage

13:30 – 14:00: Nukuluk

14:10 – 14:40: Jbee

14:50 – 15:20: Crystal Millz

15:30 – 16:00: French The Kid

16:10 – 16:40: Ojerime

17:10 – 17:20: Ty Leone

17:20 – 17:50: DJ Target

18:10 – 18:45: SwitchOTR

19:05 – 19:40: Country Dons

20:00 – 20:35: Jpegmafia

21:00 – 21:30: Unknown T

21:55 – 22:40: Krept & Konan

BBCMusic Introducing Stage

12:30 – 12:50: Corella

13:05 – 13:25: Gabe Coulter

13:55 – 14:15: Jazmine Flowers

15:25 – 15:45: Uninvited

15:55 – 16:15: BEMZ

16:55 – 17:15: Grove

17:35 – 18:05: Christian Alex

18:45 – 19:15: Joesef

19:30 – 19:55: Alissic

