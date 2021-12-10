Day tickets to catch Arctic Monkeys and Bring Me The Horizon at Reading & Leeds have already sold out after going on sale earlier this morning (December 10).

Alex Turner and co. will headline R&L for the third time next August after recently revealing that their seventh album was “pretty much” finished. They’ll perform on the Main Stage East on Saturday, August 27 (Reading) and Sunday, August 28 (Leeds).

AM’s fellow Sheffield band BMTH are due to close the Main Stage West on those same days, which will also see appearances from the likes of Wolf Alice, Fontaines D.C. and Enter Shikari.

Advertisement

Taking to social media, Reading & Leeds organisers confirmed that tickets for Reading on Saturday and Leeds on Sunday sold out in just over one hour. “All other ticket types are still available,” they added.

Saturday Reading Day tickets and Sunday Leeds Day tickets have now SOLD OUT ‼️ All other ticket types are still available 👇⁰⁰Reading ❤️ https://t.co/Mvs6bWTUuw

Leeds 💛 https://t.co/B0khuaoNAJ pic.twitter.com/hdwTA81153 — Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) December 10, 2021

Arctic Monkeys’ appearance on the line-up was no doubt a huge draw for fans. As it stands, the dual event marks the group’s first confirmed UK dates since 2018. It comes after they announced a run of headline shows and festival dates in Europe for next summer.

Bring Me The Horizon, meanwhile, will be headlining Reading & Leeds for the very first time. Speaking to NME about what to expect, frontman Oli Sykes said: “We’re gonna go hard. We’ll make sure it’s insane.”

He continued: “I’ve always said that we’d play it when we’ve earned it, and it’s finally come. We have the songs, we have the bangers, and we might not be a household name but I know that we can put on a show that’s festival-headline quality.” (Watch the full video interview below).

Advertisement

Fans can also look forward to bill-topping shows from Halsey, Dave, Megan Thee Stallion and Rage Against The Machine at R&L ’22 – check out the full line-up here.

Upon this week’s announcement, many people praised the first line-up for next year’s Reading & Leeds. “Best lineup in years,” one wrote on Twitter. Another said: “Bring Me The Horizon and Arctic Monkeys [on] the same fucking day? Yeah I’ll see you in Reading.”