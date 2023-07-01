Reading & Leeds 2023 announces 27 names for BBC Introducing stage

Reading & Leeds festivals have added 27 new names to their line-up for 2023, with all set to perform on the BBC Introducing stage.

The twin festivals return to Richfield Avenue and Bramham Park from August 25-27, with Foals, Billie Eilish, The Killers, Sam Fender and Imagine Dragons all set to headline.

Names for the BBC Introducing stage at both sites have now been revealed, and include Matilda Mann, HotWax, Pixey, The Goa Express, Antony Szmierek and more.

Elsewhere, Leeds have also announced the DJ line-up for their Anachronica stage. See the full line-up for Reading & Leeds 2023 below and buy tickets for the festival here.

EXCITING NEWS 👀 The @bbcintroducing stage lineup is here! We have some incredible acts this year that we cannot wait to see at #randl23 this year 🙌 Not only that, our Anachronica lineup for Leeds also just added 🎉 Less than 2 months, lets go 🫡 pic.twitter.com/mUrMem1O5U — Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) June 30, 2023

One artist that won’t be performing at Reading & Leeds 2023 is Lewis Capaldi, who announced last week he will be cancelling all upcoming live shows, including his scheduled appearances at the August bank holiday events.

The news follows his recent set at Glastonbury 2023, in which he struggled to continue singing after his Tourettes ‘ticks’ began while he was onstage. In footage of the moment, the artist can be seen trying to persevere with the performance, and the crowd helping him by singing along.

Now, the 26-year-old has confirmed that he will be cancelling all of his upcoming shows in a bid to look after his mental and physical well-being.

“First of all, thank you to Glastonbury for having me, for singing along when I needed it and for all the amazing messages afterwards. It really does mean the world,” he began. “The fact that this probably won’t come as a surprise doesn’t make it any easier to write, but I’m very sorry to let you know I’m going to be taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future.”

Reading & Leeds have said they’re working on booking a replacement headliner for 2023.