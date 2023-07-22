Reading & Leeds 2023: Joel Dommett, Russell Kane and Fern Brady lead Alternative Stage line-up

Reading & Leeds festivals have announced the comedy line-up for the Alternative Stage at the 2023 festivals – see the full list below.

The twin festivals return to Richfield Avenue and Bramham Park from August 25-27, with Foals, Billie Eilish, The Killers, Sam Fender and Imagine Dragons all set to headline.

The 1975 were also recently announced as last-minute headliners, replacing Lewis Capaldi who is taking a break from all live performances for the time being following his Glastonbury set to focus on his mental and physical health.

Playing the Alternative Stage at Reading & Leeds next month are the likes of Joel Dommett, Russell Kane, Fern Brady, Chris Washington, Daliso Chaponda, Fern Brady, Laura Lexx, Mark Oliver, Jack Skipper, Sara Schaefer and Thanyia Moore.

See the full list of new names below and buy any remaining tickets for Reading & Leeds 2023 are available here.

📣ANNOUNCEMENT📣 The Alt Stage & and Piccadilly Party Lineups have landed‼️ We have some INCREDIBLE names joining the lineup like @joeldommett and @russell_kane PLUS the incredible @TaylahElaine will be joining the @BBCR1 stage 🙌 Nearly a month to go 🫡 pic.twitter.com/1mCdWBObNo — Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) July 20, 2023

Other acts for this year’s festival include Wet Leg, Slowthai, Bicep, Becky Hill, Steve Lacy, Central Cee, MUNA, The Snuts, Tion Wayne and more.

While performing at TRNSMT festival this month (July 9), The 1975 frontman Matty Healy revealed mid-set that not only will the band be taking over Capaldi’s slot at the dual event, but they will also be performing their 2013 self-titled debut album in its entirety to mark its 10th anniversary.

Healy said onstage: “So, on Saturday at Reading and Sunday at Leeds in celebration of 10 years of our debut album, The 1975 will be playing that album in full in support of our good friend Lewis Capaldi. If you’ve got tickets, good for you. If you haven’t, go and get them. We’ll see you there.”

The 1975 notably headlined last year’s iconic twin-site festival alongside Arctic Monkeys, Megan Thee Stallion, Dave, Bring Me The Horizon and Halsey.