Reading & Leeds announce line-up replacements as Gallows, 070 Shake and more drop out

Reading & Leeds have announced the latest additions to their 2021 line-up, while also confirming that the likes of Gallows and 070 Shake have been forced to pull out of performing.

This year’s festivals will take place from August 27-29, with the likes of Stormzy, Post Malone and Liam Gallagher set to headline.

Reading & Leeds organisers have confirmed today (August 13) that a small number of previously announced acts will no longer be performing at this year’s festivals.

Advertisement

Gallows, 070 Shake, Spiritbox, Cleopatrick and Surfaces have all pulled out “due to various restrictions and logistics”.

Reading & Leeds have added a host of new names to their 2021 line-up, though, with Mimi Webb, Dinosaur Pile-Up, Will Joseph Cook, Blondes, Loathe, Holding Absence, Dea Matrona, Police Car Collective, Mega, Fur and Andrew Cushin all set to play at the festivals.

Comedians Katherine Ryan, Joel Dommett and Simon Amstell will also perform at Reading & Leeds 2021. You can check out the newly updated line-up here.

Last month Biffy Clyro were announced as the replacements for co-headliners Queens Of The Stone Age, who also pulled out of performing “due to restrictions and logistics”.

Advertisement

Earlier this week it was announced that Reading & Leeds will implement ‘Look Out for Each Other’, an extensive drug outreach campaign, at this month’s festivals.

A collaboration between festival organisers Festival Republic and the local councils in both Reading and Leeds, ‘Look Out for Each Other’ will take the form of a series of animations which will be shown on big screens around both festival sites across the two events, as well as on social media.