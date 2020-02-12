Festivals

Some Reading & Leeds fans are confused about “goths” Rage Against The Machine headlining: “Rage against the who?”

"Can someone tell me who tf this act is"

Will Richards
Zack de la Rocha of Rage Against The Machine performing live in 2011. CREDIT: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

A number of Reading & Leeds attendees are expressing their confusion and anger over the booking of the recently reunited Rage Against The Machine to headline 2020’s weekender.

The band were announced as headliners yesterday (February 11) alongside Stormzy and Liam Gallagher at the August bank holiday weekender.

While many fans were delighted at the political rock icons’ return to the festivals that they headlined in 2008, some were confused about the booking, and took to social media to express their disdain.

“If you think I am paying upwards of £250 to have goths scream in my ears you are desperately wrong,” Tom Wass expressed in a since-deleted tweet.

Others said “Can someone tell me who tf this act is. Im looking to hear drake or some shot (sic) not some fucking rock band,” or simply “Rage against the who???”

Other fans seem to have been convinced that Travis Scott was set to be the third headliner for the festival, and have expressed their disappointment that Rage were announced in his place.

The political rock icons, who’ve also announced they will top the bill at France’s Rock en Seine festival alongside a host of other dates, are set to play Leeds Festival on August 28 and close Reading Festival on August 30.

Rage announced their comeback last November, with the first run of dates revealed to take place along US border towns in between two shows at Coachella. The full schedule now includes two gigs at New York City’s Madison Square Garden (August 10-11) as well as a host of other festivals including Ireland’s Electric Picnic (September 4) and Lollapalooza Berlin (September 6).

Also playing Reading & Leeds 2020 are the likes of MigosGerry CinnamonCourteenersSam FenderAJ TraceyRex Orange Country and Mabel, with more names expected soon.

Tickets for Reading and Leeds 2020 go on sale this Thursday (February 13) at 9am.

